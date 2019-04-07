Community calendar 070419

Community Kickback Sunday

Attala County Democratic Executive Committee is presenting Candidates Forum: some state and all locals, voter registration and education. 3 on 3 basketball Sunday, July 7, kickoff at 2 p.m. at the Northside Park Community Kickback. 3 on 3 basketball onsite registration $30 per team cash prize up to $300. Free food with music by DJ Finesse. Thank you reception for Sen. Barbara Blackmon. Contact Sherry Lewis (662) 230-0590 or Lashawn Speed (662) 736-6556 for more information

Sallis Day

Sallis Day kicks off with prayer and a parade on Saturday, July 6, during the Fourth of July weekend. This event was founded in 2007 by Elnora Clark. It will include attractions, arts, crafts, music, tasty foods and family fun. To reserve a booth, PayPal payments will be accepted at https://paypal.me/sallisday along with checks or money-orders mailed to c/o Sallis Homecoming Committee, P.O. Box 1211, Kosciusko, MS, 39090. A $15 booth special ends on May 31, then it will be $25 from June 1 through June 15. From June 16 through the festival date, booths are the regular price of $35.

Substitute teacher workshop

Learn how to test drive your classroom by becoming a substitute teacher. Free workshop July 12 from 12-1:30 p.m. in the CMI Building next to the WIN job center in Lexington. Offered by MSEdu Educational Services. Refreshments will be served.

Library closed

The Attala County Library will be CLOSED July 4, 5 and 6 for Independence Day.

Attala Farmer’s Market

Each Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Historical Highlights

French Camp July Historical Highlight luncheon will be Monday, July 8, 12:00 pm at French Camp Presbyterian Church. It will feature music by two FCA alumni, Carolyn Scoggins Rodgers and Donna Curtis Reed who are both professional musicians with an impressive array of experience and credentials. This will be a fun and informal time, featuring lots of oldies and hymns - sure to be enjoyed by all!

Carolyn and Donna were both born in French Camp and graduated from French Camp Academy and Belhaven College with degrees in music. They both have wonderful memories of growing up in French Camp and continue to have many friends and family in the area.

Carolyn began playing the piano at the French Camp Presbyterian Church when she was only 12 years old. She is grateful to Stuart and Ann Angle and to Sam Patterson, who encouraged her and provided many opportunities for her to play in a variety of settings. Carolyn has been playing the piano and organ in church ever since. She has also taught classroom music and piano in a number of public and private schools and offers private piano lessons in her home. Carolyn has been the pianist and organist at her home church, Grace Presbyterian in Starkville, for nearly 30 years.

Donna had Carolyn as her first piano teacher when she was 11 years old and continued those lessons until she went to Belhaven where she received a music degree in piano. She later went on to receive her master's degree in music education from Mississippi College. Donna pursued a career in the public schools as an elementary music teacher in Jackson and Clinton for 30 years, retiring in 2008. She continues to teach piano privately and currently has about 36 students. She is the pianist at her home church, Ridgecrest Baptist in Madison.

Carolyn says Donna is her most favorite student and Donna says Carolyn is not only her music teacher, but also a mentor and lifelong friend. Come join us on July 8 and enjoy the memories, the musical chemistry, and the fun! A good time is guaranteed for all.

Plans are underway for the August 13 Historical Highlight Luncheon - watch for details.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the 2nd Tuesday of each month, except for Monday, July 8, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp's history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP by calling 547-6520 (leave a message) or email marynellcoblentz@gmail.com.

Jupiter: giant of the solar system

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp Mississippi will be offering a free public program called “JUPITER: Giant of the Solar System!” This presentation will be presented on Friday, July 12, starting at 7 p.m. by Edwin Faughn, director of Rainwater Observatory.

This live PowerPoint updated presentation explores the giant planet Jupiter, one of the most intriguing and recognizable planets in the solar system. It is filled with mystery, legend and a wealth of scientific discovery. The program will take us on a journey through this amazing planet and reveal some of the latest discoveries and most breathtaking imagery ever recorded in human history. It will include spectacular new images from the JUNO space probe currently in orbit around the planet as well as images of the shrinking Great Red Spot! We will also learn more about the numerous other planets like Jupiter that have been discovered orbiting other stars in our galaxy. Weather permitting, we will take a look at Jupiter through one of our powerful telescopes!

Edwin Faughn is also an artist and lecturer specializing in space sciences and has presented hundreds of presentations to diverse groups including but not limited to universities, museums, science centers, schools, churches of most major denominations and other faith based and civic organizations. His original artwork has been featured in and on the covers of numerous international space science magazines, exhibitions and planetarium productions. A few of his credits include Scientific American, IAAA World Tour Space Art Exhibition, “The Artist's Universe," Federal Express World Headquarters and the world premiere of Titanic: The Exhibition. He also served nearly 20 years as the art director for the Sharpe Planetarium of the Pink Palace Family of Museums in Memphis. His work has also been featured on the main KEPLER website of NASA's Ames Research Center.

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of the Rainwater collection of powerful telescopes. The planetarium can be used if the outdoor observing is clouded out. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. Come early and enjoy Steak Night at the Council House Café, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.

For more information, contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory: 662-547-7283 or info@rainwaterobservatory.org.

Sign up for our free e-newsletter on the homepage at www.rainwaterobservatory.org

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.