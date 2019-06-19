Community calendar 062019

Salute to the military concert

Members of the local National Guard Unit, Bravo Battery 2-114 Field Artillery (Kosciusko Unit) family and friends, the Attala Historical Society would like to honor and recognize you at our Salute to the Military/POPs Concert on Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at The Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center, N. Huntington Street, Kosciusko, across from City Hall. We look forward to saying welcome home and thank you for your military service. If you have further questions, please call Anne H. Porter at 662-289-6257.

Old-fashioned political rally

scheduled for June 22

On Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 7 p.m., the ''Black Hawk's Old-Fashioned Political Rally" at the Black Hawk School will be held at the intersection of Hwy. 17 & 430 in Black Hawk. State, district and county candidates are invited to speak. Barbecue chicken plates are cooked and sold to all. Tickets ($12) are ready for purchase.

Family memorial picnic

A family memorial picnic celebrating Roy Harmon, Lee Harmon Sr. and Jeffrey Wilder will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019. Memory lap will start at 9:30 a.m. BBQ kickoff at noon. Located at Jason Niles Park, 401 North Huntington Street, Kosciusko, Ms 39090.

Juneteenth celebration

The Kosciusko/Attala Section of National Council of Negro Women proudly presents a Celebration of Juneteenth. If you missed all of the excitement last year, Saturday, June 29, at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club is your opportunity to share in all the food, fun, and fellowship. We will acknowledge our past while celebrating our future. If you have any question or would like to be a vendor, please contact President Minnie Greer at 662-582-4006 or by email at minniegreer@yahoo.com.

Attala County Farmer’s Market

Each Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Vacation Bible School

VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church will be held each day through Friday, June 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for children four years old to rising sixth grade. Children and youth in the French Camp community have a treat in store. A dynamic ministry team of youth and adults from Grace Evangelical Church in Memphis will be back for the ninth year to provide VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church for children in our area. The theme is "Faith Expedition," published by Great Commission Publications. Join other children in the French Camp community to enjoy treasure hunts and adventures as they go on an exciting expedition to uncover the greatest treasure in the world. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, recreation, music and snacks, plus a water day finale on Friday. Come and bring a friend and help us get the word out to your friends, neighbors and grandchildren! Register online at www.fcarp.org or call 662-547-6520 and leave a message with the name, age and grade of the child, along with an email or phone number.

Community Fair Explosion

Community Fair Explosion to be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost. Children activities and jumpers will be available. Speakers will include Healthcare Initiatives, MDHS, Education, Job Placement, Medicaid, City & County Government, Law Enforcement and Safety, Veterans, Entrepreneurship & Small Business. Local businesses that are sponsoring the event include Pickle’s Drug Store, Bishop Body Works, Kenny’s Appliance Service, Crain & Dotson Memorial, Mark IV Hair Styling, Coghlan’s Jewelers, Goss Properties, Jay’s Jumpers & More, Kosciusko Auto Parts, Scarborough Building Supply, First Choice Financial, Attala Lawn & Garden, Attala County Co-Op, Wee Kids Daycare, Renasant Insurance, Attala Oil Co., Holt’s Body Shop, Spot Cash, Agape Flowers & Gifts, Craft Cleaners, A Little Bit of Everything, Angel Albin MacDonald State Farm, Rosalind Jordan, Kosciusko Barber College, Brenda Williams, Natchez Trace Greenhouses, Rocket Fast Cash, Hudgin’s Tire & Battery, candidate Willie Perteet, Winters Funeral Home, Prairie Farms, McDonald’s, Hunter Engineering, Citizens National Bank, Burger King, Sunflower Food Store, Myricks Funeral Home, JC Cheek Companies, Premier Treasures and More, Harvey Exterminating, Mirror Image Stylist & Barber, Estes Plumbing, Pizza Hut, Sonic, Routt Eye Clinic, Newsome Construction, Townsend Auto Repair & Towing, Bless for Less and Corvan Greer Construction. For more information, contact 662-417-7053, or 601-624-4306.

Free law clinics rescheduled for June 21 in Attala County

Residents of Attala and Carroll counties may attend the free family law clinic which has been rescheduled for June 21 starting at 9 a.m. at the Attala County Chancery Building, 230 W. Washington Street, Kosciusko. Topics include uncontested irreconcilable differences divorce, uncontested emancipation, uncontested guardianship and name change. Pre-registration is required. The registration form is at this link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/MVLP1/ParticipantProSeClinicIntakeForm. For more information, call the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-960-9577 or go to the MVLP website at www.mvlp.net.

Joe S. Cain family reunion

The Joe S. Cain family reunion will be Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at Sallis Baptist Church Family Life Center (Old Sallis School), 2010 Robertson St., Sallis.

Barnes Community Center

Barnes Community Center in Leake County is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, starting at 11 a.m. There will be hamburger plates. Donations are accepted. Entertainment will be Uncle Pug’s Bluegrass Band. There will be a cake auction. All candidates are invited to come and speak.

Historical Highlights

The July Historical Highlight Luncheon will be on Monday, July 8. Note the change of days. Music will be provided by two FCA graduates, Carolyn Scoggins Rodgers and Donna Curtis Reed.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are typically held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@ gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Sallis Day

Sallis Day kicks off with prayer and a parade on Saturday, July 6, during the Fourth of July weekend. This event was founded in 2007 by Elnora Clark. It will include attractions, arts, crafts, music, tasty foods and family fun. To reserve a booth, PayPal payments will be accepted at https://paypal.me/sallisday along with checks or money-orders mailed to c/o Sallis Homecoming Committee, P.O. Box 1211, Kosciusko, MS, 39090. A $15 booth special ends on May 31, then it will be $25 from June 1 through June 15. From June 16 through the festival date, booths are the regular price of $35. More info is at http://sallisday.tilda.ws.

Diabetes class

June 27 is the next diabetes class, held in the conference room at Premier Medical Group starting at 10 a.m. The class is free to the public.

Meet the candidates

Attala County Meet the Candidates event at the Heaven Is My Goal building in Sallis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. All candidates are invited to come and speak. The event is sponsored by Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail. There will be lots of barbeque as well as jumpers, games and a cakewalk.

District Nine OES-PHA

Health Fair will be June 22 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the Bobcat building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, in the gym. Charity organization in support is the Cure Sickle Cell Foundation. For more information, you can call Sister Willie Brown at 601-214-0100 or email brownwillie20224@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.