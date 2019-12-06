Community calendar 061319

Arts and Music

Arts and Music Makes You Smarter 2019 Summer Initiative for ages 6-16 will hold registration June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $40 per child. Class will be weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon from June 17 through July 17. It will be located at the Mt. Olive Multi-Purpose Center, 2030 Simmons Street in Sallis. For more information, contact Ms. Eloise Estes at 662-290-1262 or Ms. Arma Cooper at 662-253-7076.

Community

Explosion

Community leaders are calling all pastors, leaders, congregations and organizations to participate in the Community Explosion to be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, June 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend and breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost.

The event will provide enlightening information on various resources available throughout the area. A childcare area and activities will be provided so you can bring your children and still have the chance to learn about services available within our communities.

For more information, call 662-417-7053 or 601-624-4306.

Attala County Farmer’s Market

Each Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods. This weekend, there will be tomatoes, eggs, bread, maybe some peppers, strawberry jam and maybe some honey.

Pond Management

workshop set

MSU Extension and MDWFP will present a Pond Management workshop on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m.

Do you have land with a pond or are you thinking about building a pond? If so, you are invited to this free, one-hour workshop on how to get the most from your pond.

The session will be held at the local MSU Extension office at 715 Fairground Road.

Free law clinics re-scheduled for June 21

Residents of Attala and Carroll counties may attend the free family law clinic which has been rescheduled for June 21 starting at 9 a.m. at the Attala County Chancery Building, 230 W. Washington Street, Kosciusko. Topics include uncontested irreconcilable differences divorce, uncontested emancipation, uncontested guardianship and name change. Pre-registration is required. The registration form is at this link: https://www.cognitoforms.com/MVLP1/ParticipantProSeClinicIntakeForm. For more information, call the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 601-960-9577 or go to the MVLP website at www.mvlp.net.

Joe S. Cain family reunion

The Joe S. Cain family reunion will be Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. at Sallis Baptist Church Family Life Center (Old Sallis School), 2010 Robertson St., Sallis.

Barnes Community Center

Barnes Community Center in Leake County is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, June 22, starting at 11 a.m. There will be hamburger plates. Donations are accepted. Entertainment will be Uncle Pug’s Bluegrass Band. There will be a cake auction. All candidates are invited to come and speak.

Black Hawk School

Singing will be on Saturday, June 15, at 6 p.m. in Black Hawk will feature Boundless Love Gospel Group and Black Hawk's String Band with Friends. Black Hawk Homemakers Club will have concessions.

Historical Highlights

The June 11 Historical Highlight speaker will be Dr. Jeff Johnson, son of Jack and Marilyn Johnson. The July Historical Highlight Luncheon will be on Monday, July 8. Note the change of days. Music will be provided by two FCA graduates, Carolyn Scoggins Rodgers and Donna Curtis Reed.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@ gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Vacation Bible School

VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church will be held June 18-21, Tuesday-Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. for children 4 years old to rising sixth grade. Children and youth in the French Camp community have a treat in store. A dynamic ministry team of youth and adults from Grace Evangelical Church in Memphis will be back for the 9th year to provide VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church for children in our area. The theme is "Faith Expedition," published by Great Commission Publications. Join other children in the French Camp community to enjoy treasure hunts and adventures as they go on an exciting expedition to uncover the greatest treasure in the world. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, recreation, music and snacks, plus a water day finale on Friday. Come and bring a friend and help us get the word out to your friends, neighbors and grandchildren! Register online at www.fcarp.org or call 662-547-6520 and leave a message with the name, age and grade of the child, along with an email or phone number.

Sallis Day

Sallis Day kicks off with prayer and a parade on Saturday, July 6, during the Fourth of July weekend. This event was founded in 2007 by Elnora Clark. It will include attractions, arts, crafts, music, tasty foods and family fun. To reserve a booth, PayPal payments will be accepted at https://paypal.me/sallisday along with checks or money-orders mailed to c/o Sallis Homecoming Committee, P.O. Box 1211, Kosciusko, MS, 39090. A $15 booth special ends on May 31, then it will be $25 from June 1 through June 15. From June 16 through the festival date, booths are the regular price of $35. More info is at http://sallisday.tilda.ws.

Diabetes class

June 27 is the next diabetes class, held in the conference room at Premier Medical Group starting at 10 a.m. The class is free to the public.

Old-fashioned political rally scheduled

On Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 7 p.m., the ''Black Hawk's Old-Fashioned Political Rally" at the Black Hawk School will be held at the intersection of Hwy. 17 & 430 in Black Hawk. State, district and county candidates are invited to speak. Barbecue chicken plates are cooked and sold to all. Tickets ($12) are ready for purchase.

Meet the candidates

There will be a Meet the Candidates event at the Heaven Is My Goal building in Sallis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. The event is sponsored by Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail.

District Nine OES-PHA

Health Fair will be June 22 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the Bobcat building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, in the gym. Charity organization in support is the Cure Sickle Cell Foundation. For more information, you can call Sister Willie Brown at 601-214-0100 or email brownwillie20224@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

NAACP

Special Meeting of the NAACP will be held June 13 at 6 p.m. in the CMC building in Kosciusko.