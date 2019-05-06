Community calendar 060619

Historical Highlights

The June 11 Historical Highlight speaker will be Dr. Jeff Johnson, son of Jack and Marilyn Johnson. The July Historical Highlight Luncheon will be on Monday, July 8. Note the change of days. We will enjoy music by two FCA graduates, Carolyn Scoggins Rodgers and Donna Curtis Reed.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Vacation Bible School

VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church will be held June 18-21, Tuesday-Friday, 9-11:30 a.m. for children 4 years old to rising sixth grade. Children and youth in the French Camp community have a treat in store. A dynamic ministry team of youth and adults from Grace Evangelical Church in Memphis will be back for the 9th year to provide VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church for children in our area. The theme is "Faith Expedition," published by Great Commission Publications. Join other children in the French Camp community to enjoy treasure hunts and adventures as they go on an exciting expedition to uncover the greatest treasure in the world. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, recreation, music and snacks, plus a water day finale on Friday. Come and bring a friend and help us get the word out to your friends, neighbors and grandchildren! Register online at www.fcarp.org or call 662-547-6520 and leave a message with the name, age and grade of the child, along with an email or phone number.

Sallis Day

Sallis Day kicks off with prayer and a parade on Saturday, July 6, during the Fourth of July weekend. This event was founded in 2007 by Elnora Clark. It will include attractions, arts, crafts, music, tasty foods and family fun. To reserve a booth, PayPal payments will be accepted at https://paypal.me/sallisday along with checks or money-orders mailed to c/o Sallis Homecoming Committee, P.O. Box 1211, Kosciusko, MS, 39090. A $15 booth special ends on May 31, then it will be $25 from June 1 through June 15. From June 16 through the festival date, booths are the regular price of $35. More info is at http://sallisday.tilda.ws.

Diabetes class

June 7 and 27 are the next diabetes classes, held in the conference room at Premier Medical Group starting at 10 a.m. They are free to the public.

Old-fashioned political rally

On Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 7 p.m., the ''Black Hawk's Old-Fashioned Political Rally" at the Black Hawk School will be held at the intersection of Hwy. 17 & 430 in Black Hawk. State, district and county candidates are invited to speak. Barbecue chicken plates are cooked and sold to all. Tickets ($12) are ready for purchase.

Meet the candidates

There will be a Meet the Candidates event at the Heaven Is My Goal building in Sallis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. The event is sponsored by Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail.

District Nine OES-PHA

Health Fair will be June 22 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the Bobcat building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, in the gym. Charity organization in support is the Cure Sickle Cell Foundation. For more information, you can call Sister Willie Brown at 601-214-0100 or email brownwillie20224@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

The Rone Reunion

Rone Reunion will be Saturday, June 8, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Methodist Church, Attala Road 5223, Ethel. All descendants of John Shepard Rone and Isaac Sinclair Rone are invited to the covered dish lunch.

NAACP

Special Meeting of the NAACP will be held June 13 at 6 p.m. in the CMC building in Kosciusko.