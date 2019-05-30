Community calendar 053019

Book signing at library

Denisha Morton, a native of Sallis who is the author of two books now living in Atlanta, Georgia, will have a book signing at the Attala County Library from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

Sallis Day

Sallis Day kicks off with prayer and a parade on Saturday, July 6, during the Fourth of July weekend. This event was founded in 2007 by Elnora Clark. It will include attractions, arts, crafts, music, tasty foods and family fun. To reserve a booth, PayPal payments will be accepted at https://paypal.me/sallisday along with checks or money-orders mailed to c/o Sallis Homecoming Committee, P.O. Box 1211, Kosciusko, MS, 39090. A $15 booth special ends on May 31, then it’s $25 from June 1 through June 15. From June 16 through the festival date, booths are the regular price of $35. More info is at http://sallisday.tilda.ws.

John A Wasson family reunion

The reunion will be held at Shady Grove Church and school on June 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Old-fashioned political rally

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m., the ''Black Hawk's Old-Fashioned Political Rally" at the Black Hawk School will be held at the intersection of Hwy. 17 & 430 in Black Hawk, MS. State, district and county candidates are invited to speak. Barbecue chicken plates are cooked and sold to all. Tickets ($12) are ready for purchase.

Meet the candidates

There will be a Meet the Candidates event at the Heaven Is My Goal building in Sallis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. The event is sponsored by Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail.

Disabled American Veterans

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet Monday, June 3 at 5 p.m. in the Extension building on Fairground Road.

Bluegrass Gospel Singing

Featuring Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers, Sunday, June 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Fentress Baptist Church, located west of Ackerman on Airport Road. For more information call (662) 258-2334.

District Nine OES-PHA

Health Fair will be June 22 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at the Bobcat building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, in the gym. Charity organization in support is the Cure Sickle Cell Foundation. For more information, you can call Sister Willie Brown at 601-214-0100 or email brownwillie20224@gmail.com.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.

Historical Highlights

The June 11 Historical Highlight speaker will be Dr. Jeff Johnson, son of Jack and Marilyn Johnson.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp's history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.