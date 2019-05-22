Community calendar 052319

John A. Wasson Family Reunion

Shady Grove Church and School, June 2, at 10:30 a.m.

Library closed

The Attala County Library will be Closed on Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day flags

United Veterans of Attala County will be flying flags at Parkway Cemetery on Memorial Day, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Community help is urgently needed to get the flags up and taken down. Be at the cemetery at 6 a.m. on Monday. You can call 289-6045 for more information.

NAACP

The NAACP monthly meeting will be May 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the CMC building in Kosciusko.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Call 662-770-0849.

Diabetes class

Diabetes class has been cancelled that would have been on May 23 in the conference room at PMG-Kosciusko at 10 a.m.

Historical Highlights

The June 11 Historical Highlight speaker will be Dr. Jeff Johnson, son of Jack and Marilyn Johnson.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Old-fashioned political rally

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m., the ''Black Hawk's Old-Fashioned Political Rally" at the Black Hawk School will be held at the intersection of Hwy. 17 & 430 in Black Hawk. State, district and county candidates are invited to speak. Barbecue chicken plates are cooked and sold to all. Tickets ($12) are ready to purchase.

OBWGC Camps

Fun-Filled Daze of Summer, the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club summer camp, begins May 28 and lasts until July 26 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $100 per child, $200 per family and $25 per teen. Ages 5-18 may register at the club beginning now. The fun-filled daze will include the daze of performing arts, the daze of sports and recreation, the daze of technology, the daze of arts & crafts, the daze of field trips, the daze of education and the daze of mentoring. For more information, contact Iretis Mallett, program director, at 289-4252.

District Nine OES-PHA

Health Fair will be June 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bobcat building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko, in the gym. Charity organization in support is the Cure Sickle Cell Foundation. For more information, you can call Sister Willie Brown at 601-214-0100 or email brownwillie20224@gmail.com.