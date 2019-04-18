Community calendar 041819

Ethel May Day Festival

Ethel May Day Festival, May 4, starting at 8 a.m. There will be a Mississippi Sons concert from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, contact Laura Sanders at 228-596-3766.

Easter Egg Hunt

Gregg Rayford’s Third Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3p.m. at Jason Niles Park. There will be jump roping, hula-hooping, basketball, football toss, face painting and more.

Bluegrass Gospel concert

There will be a Bluegrass Gospel concert at French Camp Baptist Church in French Camp, on Sunday, April 28 at 6:00 PM featuring Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers! Everyone is invited to attend! For more information, call Rev. Randy Bridges at (662) 230-0509.

C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project

C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project will have its 32nd annual Easter Egg Hunt April 20 at 3 p.m. for children between the ages of 2 -10 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Provided by the Henry Daniel and Rosie Daniel family.

NAACP

NAACP monthly meeting will be Thursday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the CMC building in Kosciusko.

Diabetes class

April 25 is the next diabetes class, held in the conference room at Premier Medical Group starting at 10 a.m. They are free to the public.

School reunion

Shady Grove Community Association Homecoming School Reunion Board Meeting will be on Saturday, April 20, at 10:30 a.m. Covered dish following program.

Library closed

Attala County Library will be closed on Friday, April 19, for Good Friday.