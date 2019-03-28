Community calendar 032819

Dutch Dining with Democrats meet and greet

The Attala County Democratic Executive Committee will hold a “Dutch Dining with Democrats” meet and greet Thursday, March 28, at the Soul Food ‘n’ BarBQue located in the old Frenchie’s building on Hwy 12, at both lunchtime (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and dinner time (6 to 8 p.m.). All candidates running on Democratic ticket are invited.

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary meet

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet Monday, April 1, at 5 p.m. in the extension building on Fairground Rd.

NARFE to meet

The National Active & Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE) will meet Thursday, March 28, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Highway 12 East in Starkville. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30. The guest speaker will be Carol Moss Read of OSERVS. All active and retired federal employees are encouraged to attend.

Bluegrass event set for March 30

The Old School Bluegrass Bash will be held on Saturday, March 30, at the Old Elementary School in Carthage. Featured musicians will be The Pilgrim Family, Phillip Steinmetz, Robert Montgomery and Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers. Two show times starting at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The Old Elementary School is located at 505 North Van Buren St. in downtown Carthage. Don't miss Mississippi's newest Bluegrass event! For more information call Joe Burgess at (601) 562-0180.

Plant swap this Thursday

The Flora Spring Plant Swap, scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 28, will be held in the Flora Library meeting room. Bring one or two well-rooted plants to swap, and others if you want to share. The event is Free! For information, call 601-879-8835 (Library) Dee. Directions: Taking Hwy 49 to Flora, the South Flora exit at the Bank of Yazoo, the library is about a mile on the right. From Hwy 22, the library is a block off Main Street.

NAACP meeting

NAACP monthly meeting will be Thursday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the CMC building in Kosciusko.

Free diabetes classes

March 28 is the next free diabetes class date. Classes are held at PMG-Kosy in the conference room at 10 a.m. The Diabetes Care Management team will discuss tips on how to manage diabetes, staying healthy and diabetes medications.

Historical Highlights

Frontier Day will be featured during Historical Highlights luncheon

The April 9 Historical Highlight speaker will be Bo Kirby who will be sharing about upcoming plans for this year’s Frontier Day and a 2020 historical celebration for the town of French Camp.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Library book sale will be Thursday and Friday of National Library Week, April 11 and April 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books sell for 25 cents to $1 each. Audiobooks cost $1 each.

Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Kosciusko has a weekly lunch meeting on Wednesdays at noon at the Baptist Attala Hospital. Chartered 66 years ago, Exchange is America’s service club. It is made up of men and women who are community-minded and working together to make their town, state and nation better places to live through service programs.