Community calendar 031220

American Legion pancake breakfast March 28

All American Legion Members, past and present, current military and all veterans in the Attala County area are invited to come out and join the American Legion Post for a pancake breakfast. Just $10 will get you all the pancakes and sausage you can eat. Of course milk, orange juice and coffee will be included as well. This is a great way for everyone to see some old faces and hopefully meet a bunch of new friends, all the while raising much-needed funds for our local American Legion Post. The American Legion Post 44 is in the old skating rink building off of Industrial Park Road, and the breakfast will be Saturday, Mar. 28, from 8 to 11 a.m.

Historical Highlights luncheon set for March 10

The April 14 Historical Highlight Luncheon will feature exciting plans for French Camp’s upcoming Founder’s Day scheduled for May 9, celebrating 210 years of French Camp’s unique history. The event will feature Walt Grayson, Wolf River Drum & Bagpipe, Dixie National Wagon Train, Chief Pushmataha re-enactor, British and American re-enactors from War of 1812, a mass choir and much more! Plan to join us April 14 to learn about this historic celebration! Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz @gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

REPM meeting

The Attala County unit of REPM (Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi) will not meet on Mar. 9 due to spring break. The meeting is rescheduled to Mar. 16 at noon at the Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls club on Knox road. Sheila Patterson of Citizens National Bank will present a program on “Money Matters.” There will be refreshments and door prizes provided by the March team.

Historic French Camp holds Founders Day May 9

When Congress approved a post road from Nashville to Natchez in 1806, trader Louis LeFleur decided to build an inn and trading post at the midpoint, establishing what is now known as French Camp.

Early on, LeFleur sought missionaries and educators to serve the native Choctaw population. This heritage of Christianity and a commitment to education continues in French Camp today.

On May 9, the entire town will celebrate three unique phases of French Camp history.

The Beginning 1810-1830: With Choctaw permission, LeFleur establishes his stand. Missionaries and educators arrive. Andrew Jackson builds a relationship with LeFleur, using French Camp as a place of staging and recovery for his army of militia, free blacks and Indians during the Battle of New Orleans. Greenwood - LeFleur’s son and great nephew of Pushmataha - is elected Chief of the Choctaw Nation.

The Settlement 1839-1859: The Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek in 1830 opens the area for migration. Scotch-Irish pioneers arrive and begin to settle. Descendants continue to populate much of the area today.

The Heyday 1880-1920: French Camp grows and thrives, opening formal Christian Schools for both men and women. Presbyterian, Baptist and African American churches grow. Town becomes a center of area commerce.

The formal May 9 program will be hosted by Walt Grayson. There will also be a 64 square foot display modeling the town at its peak. A mass choir made up of the French Camp Academy Choir and area churches will perform. There will also be food and other vendors, as well as a model T display. Other displays will be added as the event nears.

Admission and parking will be free, but early arrival is encouraged.