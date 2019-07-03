Community calendar 030719

Dancing Rabbit Genealogical & Historical

Dancing Rabbit Genealogical & Historical Society will meet on March 13 at 1 p.m. at the Eads-Mansell-Sudduth house located at 309 North Van Buren St. The public is invited.

Free diabetes classes

March 7 and March 28 are the next free diabetes class dates. Classes will be held at PMG-Kosy in the conference room at 10 a.m. The Diabetes Care Management team will discuss tips on how to manage diabetes, staying healthy and diabetes medications.

Benefit for Nicky Bain

A benefit will be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Saturday, March 9, starting at 10 a.m. There will be food, live entertainment, a car show, an auction, bouncy house, train rides, inflatable slide, blue grass and gospel music and more. There will also be a drawing for a quilt from the RSVP.

Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Kosciusko has a weekly lunch meeting on Wednesdays at noon at the Baptist Attala Hospital. Chartered 66 years ago, Exchange is America’s service club. It is made up of men and women who are community-minded and working together to make their town, state and nation better places to live through service programs.

