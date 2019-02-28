Community calendar 022819

McElwain and Cook named Queen and King of the 2019 Junior Auxiliary charity ball

The Junior Auxiliary of Kosciusko is proud to announce Tim Cook and Jackie McElwain as king and queen of the 2019 Charity Ball. Cook and McElwain are both longtime residents of Attala County. McElwain has served the children of the community in the classroom for 30 years and for the past three years as principal at Kosciusko Junior HIgh School. Cook has supported the growth of this town as alderman and as a past president of the Kosciusko-Attala Partnership.

DAV and Auxiliary meet

Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will meet Monday, March 4 at 5 p.m. in the extension building on Fairground Rd.

MFWC convention

104th Annual Convention of the Mississippi Federated Women’s Clubs (MFWC), Northern District (II), to be held at the Cultural Center on Saturday, March 2. The Twenty-First Century Club, as the mother club of the MFWC, is hosting the convention. The first club was founded in Kosciusko on January 22, 1895. For more information, you can call Mrs. James K. Wallace at (662) 516-9482.

NARFE to meet

The National Active & Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE) will meet Thursday, February 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn on Highway 12 East in Starkville. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30. This month’s guest speakers will be Dr. Sue Minchew and Dr. Lynn Reinschmiedt, past and current presidents of the Friends of the Library Board. All active and retired federal employees are encouraged to attend this meeting.

NAACP

NAACP meeting will be Thursday, February 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the CMC building in Kosciusko.

Green and White Banquet

MVSU Attala-Leake Alumni Chapter Green and White Banquet will be March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Bobcat Building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko. The speakers are Kenneth Myrick and Lt. Col. Martha Rayford-Shaffer. Tickets are $25 donation. If you would like to purchase one, contact Billie Caldwell, 662-289-8807, or Sallye Winters, 662-289-3940.

Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Kosciusko has a weekly lunch meeting on Wednesdays at noon at the Baptist Attala Hospital. Chartered 66 years ago, Exchange is America’s service club. It is made up of men and women who are community-minded and working together to make their town, state, and nation better places to live through service programs.

Local MS Federation of Women’s Clubs to meet Saturday

The Northern District of the Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs will hold its annual district meeting at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center in Kosciusko on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

The Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs was founded in Kosciusko in 1895 by Mrs. G.F. Boyd and Mrs. Fannie Coleman, first as the Literary Club leading to the current Twenty-First Century Club. Statewide, the MFWC is made up of local clubs who determine their own activities addressing the diverse needs of their communities. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs has over 80,000 members in each state and more than a dozen countries. These women are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging civic involvement.

The Kosciusko Twenty First Century Club will be assisted by the MFWC Fine Arts Club of Bruce, Batesville Woman’s Club and Woman’s Club of Aberdeen.

Sixteen clubs will be represented at the meeting in Kosciusko and we will be honored to have the State MFWC President, Becky C. Wright of Bruce, present for the meeting. Wright’s theme for this year is “Empowering the Heart to Make a Difference – Detect, Correct and Protect.” Donations will be made to the Mississippi Chapter of the American Heart Association.