Community calendar 022119

Mississippi Valley State University

Attala/Leake Chapter, National Alumni Association, Green and White Scholarship Banquet, Saturday, March 2, at 6 p.m. in the Bobcat Building on Tipton Street, Kosciusko. Speakers: L.T. Col. Martha Rayford-Shaffer and Kenneth Myrick. Donation: $25.00.

True Vine Church

Black History Program is on Sunday, Feb. 24, during regular worship services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Canaria Bell of New Hope Church in Camden, will the guest speaker. The theme is “At the Crossroads of Freedom and Equality.’’

Attracting Birds to Your Backyard

On Feb. 21, the library will host Attracting Birds to Your Backyard, presented by Doug Clarke of the Jackson Chapter of the Audubon Society in the library meeting room from noon to 1 p.m.

Clarke will be giving a presentation on the topic of attracting birds to your backyard. Doug is a retired biologist, following a career of over thirty years in the Environmental Laboratory at the US Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg. As he approached retirement he took up wildlife photography as a hobby, which was a natural fit with the interests of his wife Joan, a life-long birder. He quickly became addicted to photographing birds, butterflies, dragonflies and other creatures. They have traveled extensively throughout North and South America seeking out and photographing birds, but find their backyard every bit as “birdy” as many destinations. Over the years he and Joan have transformed their yard to attract birds on a year-round basis. Doug will share insights on how to responsibly attract birds as well as some of his approaches to photographing them. He is an active member of the Jackson Chapter of the Audubon Society and hopes to demonstrate how much joy can be derived from observing these beautiful and entertaining creatures.

Black history program set

Green and White Banquet

MVSU Attala-Leake Alumni Chapter Green and White Banquet will be March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Bobcat Building on Tipton Street in Kosciusko. The speakers are Kenneth Myrick and Lt. Col. Martha Rayford-Shaffer. Tickets are $25 donation. If you would like to purchase one, contact Billie Caldwell, 662-289-8807, or Sallye Winters, 662-289-3940.

Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Kosciusko has a weekly lunch meeting on Wednesdays at noon at the Baptist Attala Hospital. Chartered 66 years ago, Exchange is America’s service club. It is made up of men and women who are community-minded and working together to make their town, state, and nation better places to live through service programs.

