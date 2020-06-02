Community calendar 020620

REPM meeting

The Attala County unit of Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (REPM) will meet Monday, Feb. 10, at noon at the Oprah Winfrey boys and Girls club on Knox road. This will be the first meeting for this semester and all PERS retirees are encouraged to attend. The February team will be in charge. Refreshments will be available and door prizes will be given away. Nurse Jessica Janes will be speaking on heart health. All are welcome.

Dem Executive Committee to select delegates

The Attala County Democratic Executive Committee announces the 2020 Precinct Caucuses to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Jason Niles Park in Kosciusko. All precincts will meet in this one location. Delegates and alternates elected from each voting precinct will then convene at the County Convention at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Historical Highlights luncheon

Josh Carroll will be the speaker for French Camp's February 11 Historical Highlight luncheon. His topic will be "The Life of an FCA Staff Kid in the 90’s." Josh and his wife Stephanie, along with their nine children, will also provide special music.

Carroll currently serves as the Business and Marketing Management Technology instructor at East Mississippi Community College’s Scooba campus full-time. He was recently hired as a business counselor to veterans part-time and as an adjunct professor for higher education at Mississippi State University. He has over 10 years of college instruction at three four-year universities and two community colleges.

He served for over 14 years in the Army as an Armor/Logistics captain on both active reserves/guard duty. He worked for WFCA Radio as an announcer, sales representative and financial advisor and served two summers at Camp of the Rising Son as a camp counselor.

He has his PhD in Community College Leadership (MSU), MBA (ERAU), Bachelors of Accountancy (Ole Miss) and Associate of Arts in Vocal Performance (Holmes CC). He is a 1994 graduate of French Camp Academy and the son of Chuck Carroll, former director of WFCA Radio. Josh has been married to his college sweetheart, Stephanie, for 20 years. They have nine children and counting.

The March 10 Historical Highlight speakers will be Dot Gatlin Grimes and Jon Gatlin. Their father, Aubrey (A.E.) Gaitlin, worked for French Camp Elementary School from the early 1930's until 1954 (except 1948-49). He served as principal for 13 of those years. Dot and Jon will recall what they have been told by their parents, Aubrey and Ida Lou, about FCE and about being the principal's children and students at the school.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp's history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiquities (The Antiquities Society)

The Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiquities announce the tickets for its A Taste of Soup and Art Exhibit on Feb. 1 are now on sale at the Carrollton Town Hall and from members of the Antiquities Society. Tickets are great for “happies” or just a treat for yourself. Only a limited number will be sold.

This year’s soups include Italian Egg Drop Soup, Cream Cheese Crack Chicken Chili, Chicken Tortilla Soup, Keto Bacon Cheeseburger Soup, Bacon-Potato Corn Chowder, and Crockpot Ham and White Bean Soup.

Tickets are $10 each and include tastes of all six soups, cornbread muffins, crackers, tea, and dessert.

The recipe book and decorations will feature information about the Community House, the location of the event, which was recently added to the National Register of Historic. Donations to the CSPA are also appreciated.

All the funds raised will be used by the Antiquities Society to help preserve history.