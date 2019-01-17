Community calendar 011719

Library closed for MLK observance

The Attala County Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 21, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monfort Jones retirees

Monfort Jones Memorial Hospital Retirees will meet at Seasonings Restaurant for lunch at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Free diabetes class

Free Diabetes Classes of 2019 will be held Jan. 10 and 24,starting at 10 a.m. in the conference room at Premier Medical Group-Kosy.

Commemoration group announces MLK events

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Committee of Kosciusko/Attala County has announced activities scheduled to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for 2019.

The 21th Annual Image Award Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, beginning with the Meet and Greet at 6:30 p. m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The events will take place at the Kosciusko High School Commons.

The 2019 Image Award will be presented to a junior or senior of Attala County/Kosciusko for Emerging Leadership. In addition, the Lighthouse Award will be presented for Community, Education, Medical and Political Service.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 each and may be purchased from any Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee Member. A table for six may be purchased as well for $110.00.

Festivities will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21, with the Prayer Service at 9 a.m. in front of City Hall of Kosciusko. Prayer Service will be led by Co-Pastor Tyson Thompson of Macedonia M. B. Church of Sallis. The Silas Grove #1 Youth Choir will perform at the Prayer Service.

Lorenzo Newell of Clinton will be the keynote speaker at the birthday celebration program being held in Kosciusko High School gymnasium beginning at 10 a.m. Newell is a fitness specialist for Baptist Healthplex in Clinton. The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Choir will perform during the birthday celebration also.

In addition to the above-listed events, students can win prizes by creating a poster or a writing an essay. The prizes will be awarded at the birthday celebration. The winning senior will be awarded a $500 scholarship to the college/university of his choice.

The committee is asking former Image Award winners and Lighthouse winners to please attend these events.

For more information, please contact Chairman Willie Alice Kern at 601-572-4780 or any member of the Dr. MLK Commemoration Committee: Andrea Myers, Charles Hull, Mary Harmon, Juanita Ferguson, Patricia Nash and Annie Winters.

Inspire your heart with art

On Jan. 31, there will be free blood pressure checks in the library meeting room from noon to 1 p.m., provided by Kindred Home Health Care. This is also “Inspire Your Heart with Art” day. The library will be giving away free heart coloring pages to color at the library or take home.

Jill Furr, RN of Kindred Home Health Care will be providing free blood pressure checks. For 13 years, Jill has educated health care professionals, patients and their families about home health services. Kindred at Home provides nursing, therapies & aide services along with three specialty programs, Memory Care, Safe Strides & the Cardiopulmonary Program. The Cardiopulmonary Program of Kindred at Home assists patients to function independently at home as long as possible.

Heart coloring sheets, art supplies and a heart healthy snack will be available for you to use during this time as you create your heart healthy masterpiece!



Attracting birds to your backyard

On Feb. 21, Attracting Birds to Your Backyard will be presented by Doug Clarke of the Jackson Chapter of the Audubon Society in the library meeting room from noon to 1 p.m.

Clarke is a retired biologist, following a career of over 30 years in the Environmental Laboratory at the US Army Engineer Research and Development Center in Vicksburg. As he approached retirement, he took up wildlife photography as a hobby, which was a natural fit with the interests of his wife Joan, a life-long birder. He quickly became addicted to photographing birds, butterflies, dragonflies and other creatures. They have travelled extensively throughout North and South America seeking out and photographing birds, but find their backyard every bit as “birdy” as many destinations. Over the years he and Joan have transformed their yard to attract birds on a year-round basis. Doug will share insights on how to responsibly attract birds as well as some of his approaches to photographing them. He is an active member of the Jackson Chapter of the Audubon Society, and hopes to demonstrate how much joy can be derived from observing these beautiful and entertaining creatures.