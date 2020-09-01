Community calendar 010920

Library friends seek members

The Friends of the Attala County Library will have a meeting on Tuesday, January 14, at noon in the Genealogy Room. Anyone interested in joining the Friends may attend this meeting. For more information, contact the Attala County Library at 289-5141.

Intro to Excel class

The Attala County Library will be hosting a free Introduction to Excel Computer Class on Thursday January 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Genealogy Room. The class will be taught by Dr. Jamie Varner of the MSU Extension Service. Please call the library at 289-5141 to register.

The Secrets of Orion

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp will be offering a 4-County Electric Foundation Series free public program called “The Secrets of Orion!”

This will be presented on Friday, January 10, 2020, starting at 7 p.m. by Edwin Faughn, director of Rainwater Observatory.

“The Secrets of Orion!” explores one of the most beautiful and recognizable constellations in the winter night sky. Filled with mystery, legend and a wealth of scientific discovery it has been recorded by many ancient cultures and is even mentioned in the Bible. This informative presentation will take you on a journey through this majestic constellation and reveal some of the most breathtaking imagery and astounding discoveries ever recorded in human history

Edwin Faughn is also an artist and lecturer specializing in space sciences and has delivered hundreds of presentations to diverse groups including but not limited to universities, museums, science centers, schools, churches of most major denominations and other faith based and civic organizations. His original artwork has been featured in, and on the covers of, numerous international space science magazines, exhibitions and planetarium productions. A few of his credits include Scientific American, Federal Express World Headquarters and the world premiere of Titanic: The Exhibition. He also served nearly 20 years as the art director for the Sharpe Planetarium of the Pink Palace Family of Museums in Memphis. His work has also been featured on the main KEPLER website of NASA's Ames Research Center.

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of Rainwater’s collection of powerful telescopes. The planetarium can be used if the outdoor observing is clouded out. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp.

For more information, contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory by calling 662-547-7283 or via info@rainwaterobservatory.org.

Historical Highlight luncheon Jan. 14

French Camp's Jan. 14 Historical Highlight luncheon will feature Rev. Lynn Downing sharing Chautauqua Memories. Chautauquas were evangelistic conferences held every summer in the French Camp Academy Tabernacle beginning in the 1950s. A typical day would include singing, Bible study and prayer groups, softball in the afternoons, dynamic worship and preaching in the evenings and much more. People came not only from the French Camp community, but also from miles around to enjoy the fellowship and spiritually uplifting services.

Rev. Downing has recently retired to French Camp, where he grew up attending the Chautauqua every summer. He will share personal memories and highlights of these conferences that had such a powerful impact in the community.

Watch for updates on the February 11 Historical Highlight Luncheon speaker and topic.

Historical Highlight luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.