Community calenda 091219

'Exploring fall skies!'

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp Mississippi will be offering a free public program for this Fall season called "EXPLORING FALL SKIES!” This presentation will be given on Friday, Sept. 13, starting at 7 p.m. by teacher and solar astronomer, David Teske. This fascinating, educational and entertaining presentation explores the beauty, science and mythology of the Fall stars, planets and constellations! The program is free but donations are always welcome.

Worldwide Day of Play

Worldwide Day of Play kicks off at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free bounce house, food, music, games and fun. For more information call 601-482-2544.

Deer Camp celebration

Whitetails Unlimited Central Mississippi Deer Camp Celebrate the American tradition of deer hunting – get your friends and family together on October 3 for a Whitetails Unlimited Deer Camp on Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Brandon Civic Center in Brandon. Games/raffles and social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 single, $10 child (15 & under). Purchase your tickets two weeks in advance and be entered into a Pre-Rut exclusive gun drawing. There will be raffles, auctions, and door prizes, where you can win firearms, hunting and outdoor related equipment, artwork, and collectibles only available at WTU events. Go online at whitetailsunlimited.com/i/p/19-20merch.pdf. Everyone attending will receive a Deer Camp Tour 2019 shirt as a door prize.

Shadwick birthday

The family of Mary Alice Brown Shadwick will be hosting a birthday celebration for her on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. It will be held at Mount Olive Multipurpose Center in Sallis. They are inviting everyone who would like to show her love and appreciation for all she does. Mother Shadwick is one of the oldest mothers in our community.

Library meeting

There will be a Friends of the Attala County Library meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from noon to 1 p.m. in the library meeting room. Light refreshments will be served. Anyone interested in joining the Friends group may attend. Call 289-5141 for more information.

McCool Fall Festival

The festival will be held Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or an application, contact Holly Blaine at 662-312-5354.

Black Hawk

Black Hawk School Singing will be on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. Featuring Mike Hyde & Band. Black Hawk Homemakers has concessions.

Women’s conference

Women’s Conference: Draw Near to God (James 4:8) Sept. 13 and 14, Friday 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, 1020 S. Huntington Street in Kosciusko. Snacks and lunch provided for children and lunch for adults. Register online at parkwaykosy.com and select Menu > Women’s Conference. Payment to be made at the Giving tab. Early registration is $20 until September 10, afterwards and at the door is $25. Childcare is provided free for children who are pre-registered on your registration forms with no exceptions. The speaker will be Wendie Woods, a Christian counselor of Starkville. Musicians will be Charlie Murphey of Brandon and Randy Edgar of Union. All women are invited. For more information, call the church office at 662-289-1222.

Historical Highlights

The September 13 Historical Highlight speaker will be Darron Byrd who attended FCA in 1986-87. Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Football Class of ‘77

Class of 1977, Football Team 12-0, Kosciusko will have a reunion at the pre-game on Oct. 11.

Big Black River Festival

The annual Big Black River Festival will be held Sept. 14 in downtown West. There will be food vendors, arts, crafts, bingo, silent auction, boutique. The Casey Jones Building will be open so that you may see the replica of the famous train and history behind it. Our entertainment this year is provided by Mr. Mike Patton. Guy’s Fish House from Vaiden will be there with the food truck, providing hamburgers for the West Civic Club, plus several other delicious food items. This year’s t-shirts will also be available for your purchase, as well as a drawing for a $200 gift card provided by Dickerson Petroleum. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Carol Black at 662-967-2062.

Pancake breakfast hosted by Rotary

Come join the Kosciusko Rotary Club for a pancake breakfast on Saturday morning, Sept. 28, from 7-10 a.m. on the east side of the Square at Jason’s Southern Table. Tickets are available from a Rotary Member but can also be purchased at the door.

Library card sign-up month

The Attala County Library card sign-up month runs through Sept. 30. During this month-long event, adults 18 and over who sign up for their first Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System library card will be entered into a random drawing for a gift certificate from one of these local sponsors: Jason’s Southern Table restaurant ($60 value - meal), Kangaroo Crossing ($50 value – gasoline/diesel), or Xpress Lube (approx. $40 value - oil change).

Parents or responsible adults (18 or older) who sign up a child (ages 5-10) for the first library card will provide the child with an opportunity to win a STEM educational toy ($40 value) thanks to another donation from Jason’s Southern.

Finally, teens (ages 11-17) whose parents or responsible adult (18 or older) register them for their first library card will be entered to win a JBL Bluetooth portable speaker ($40 value).

Also during the month of September, current library users who have lost their library cards may obtain a replacement card completely free of charge.

Ready to sign up? It’s easy! Just bring a photo ID and proof of address to the Attala County Library, or call 662-289-5141 for more information. Your new library card will provide you and your family access to free movies, television shows, e-books, audio books, comic books, high speed internet access, online databases, programming for all ages and over 3 million books.

Be sure to check out our online offerings by visiting www.mmrls.lib.ms.us.

Bluegrass music

Robert Montgomery and Alan Sibley will bring old time, bluegrass and gospel music to the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a free event sponsored by The Attala County Library and a project grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Adoption and foster class

Crossgates Baptist Church in Brandon is now offering an adoption and foster care class on the first and third Wednesdays of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in room 218. The class is free for anyone to attend and childcare is provided for free each week for families. This class has been created to help prepare families who are just beginning to consider adoption and foster care and to help families who are in the adoption process or foster care licensing process, as well as for families who have completed their adoptions and are currently fostering. The adoption and foster care class will offer a Bible study on the first Wednesday of each month. The third Wednesday of each month will feature a guest speaker in the field of adoption and foster care that will give valuable insights to these processes. Crossgates Baptist Church is located at 8 Crosswoods Rd. in Brandon. For more information, contact Chris Gray at Christopher.Gray1@yahoo.com.

C.A.R.E. banquet

Tickets are on sale now for The Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls C. A. R. E. Banquet. The banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at the OWB&GC. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table. For tickets or additional information, please contact the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club at 662.289.4252.

Durant Fall Festival

Fall Festival will be held Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food, live singing, fun-filled activities, door prizes and much more. Sponsored by The Give Back Committee. For more information, please call 662-633-9633 or email thegivebackmovement19@yahoo.com.

Community events planned by KAP

Fall Festival will be Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Square.

Farm to Table will be held Oct. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jason’s Southern Table.

Safety Parade will be Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Square Businesses.

Christmas Lighting will take place on Nov. 21 on the square with the time being announced at a later date.

Christmas Open House will take place on Nov. 24 at the businesses on the square in Kosciusko.

Christmas Parade will be Dec. 2 on the Square with the time to be announced at a later date.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Cemetery meeting

New Providence Cemetery in Carmack will have the annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 6, starting at 11 a.m. There will be dinner on the grounds, pot-luck style.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.