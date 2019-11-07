Community calenda 071119

Bluegrass gospel concert July 21

There will be a bluegrass gospel concert at Salem United Methodist Church on Weir-Highpoint Road east of McCool on Sunday, July 21, at 6 p.m. featuring Alan Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers. Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of great music and fellowship. For more information, call (662) 617-3744.

Substitute teacher workshop

Learn how to test drive your classroom by becoming a substitute teacher. Free workshop July 12 from 12-1:30 p.m. in the CMI Building next to the WIN job center in Lexington. Offered by MSEdu Educational Services. Refreshments will be served.

Attala Farmer’s Market

The farmer’s market is held daily Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, when local farmers and others gather at the Attala County Farmer’s Market at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and Veteran’s Memorial to sell their locally-grown and produced goods.

Historical Highlights

Plans are underway for the August 13 Historical Highlight Luncheon - watch for details.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP by calling 547-6520 (leave a message) or email marynellcoblentz@gmail.com.

Jupiter: giant of the solar system

Rainwater Observatory in French Camp will be offering a free public program called “JUPITER: Giant of the Solar System!” This presentation will be presented on Friday, July 12, starting at 7 p.m. by Edwin Faughn, director of Rainwater Observatory.

This live PowerPoint updated presentation explores the giant planet Jupiter, one of the most intriguing and recognizable planets in the solar system. It is filled with mystery, legend and a wealth of scientific discovery. The program will take us on a journey through this amazing planet and reveal some of the latest discoveries and most breathtaking imagery ever recorded in human history. It will include spectacular new images from the JUNO space probe currently in orbit around the planet as well as images of the shrinking Great Red Spot! We will also learn more about the numerous other planets like Jupiter that have been discovered orbiting other stars in our galaxy. Weather permitting, we will take a look at Jupiter through one of our powerful telescopes!

Edwin Faughn is also an artist and lecturer specializing in space sciences and has presented hundreds of presentations to diverse groups including but not limited to universities, museums, science centers, schools, churches of most major denominations and other faith based and civic organizations. His original artwork has been featured in and on the covers of numerous international space science magazines, exhibitions and planetarium productions. A few of his credits include Scientific American, IAAA World Tour Space Art Exhibition, “The Artist's Universe," Federal Express World Headquarters and the world premiere of Titanic: The Exhibition. He also served nearly 20 years as the art director for the Sharpe Planetarium of the Pink Palace Family of Museums in Memphis. His work has also been featured on the main KEPLER website of NASA's Ames Research Center.

After the presentation, weather permitting, an observing session will be held using some of the Rainwater collection of powerful telescopes. The planetarium can be used if the outdoor observing is clouded out. Rainwater Observatory and Planetarium is located one mile east of the Natchez Trace Parkway off MS Highway 413 near the village of French Camp in Mississippi. Come early and enjoy Steak Night at the Council House Café, another support ministry of French Camp Academy.

For more information, contact Edwin Faughn at Rainwater Observatory: 662-547-7283 or info@rainwaterobservatory.org.

Narcotics Anonymous

Meetings will be held every Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Baptist-Attala Hospital in Kosciusko. Any questions or concerns, contact Ashley Williams at 662-770-0849.