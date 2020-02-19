Community calenda 022020

Charity Ball set for March 7

Charity Ball is the biggest fundraising event held by Junior Auxiliary and the proceeds help fund all of the organization’s projects for the upcoming year. The goal of Junior Auxiliary is to better the lives of children within Attala County. People may see the “ladies in blue” reading to kids in local classrooms, packing and delivering bags of food to send home with children over the weekend, collecting classroom supplies to deliver to local schools, organizing coat drives, volunteering at Helping Hands, having lunch with students at local schools, hosting character breakfasts for kids, planning fun Halloween events or awarding scholarships to local students and educators. Junior Auxiliary members also mentor young children and provide them with many meaningful moments throughout the school year. Community support makes all of these projects possible. This year’s event will be held on March 7 at the Attala County Coliseum. The theme is “What a Wonderful World.” Charity Ball will feature dinner catered by By The Bridge Bistro, with entrees and desserts inspired by Mexico, Italy and America, a silent auction, drawdown and entertainment by Supreme DJ. The attire for this event is semi-formal. Those who wish to purchase tickets or become a sponsor may contact any JA member or call 662-582-7097.

Community meeting planned by Ward 2 Alderman

Kosciusko Ward 2 Alderman Henry Daniels will hold a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Jason Niles Park. Guest speakers will be 911 Coordinator Liz Perteet, Police Chief Herbert Dew and Fire Chief Duane Burdine. The public is invited to attend.

NAACP monthly meeting set

The NAACP monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the CMC building in Kosciusko. Darnichi Kimbrough’s phone no. is 662-582-7366.

Historical Highlights luncheon

The March 10 Historical Highlight speakers will be Dot Gatlin Grimes and Jon Gatlin. Their father, Aubrey (A.E.) Gatlin, worked for French Camp Elementary School from the early 1930s until 1954 (except 1948-49). He served as principal for 13 of those years. Dot and Jon will recall what they have been told by their parents, Aubrey and Ida Lou, about FCE and about being the principal's children and students at the school.

Historical Highlight Luncheons are held the second Tuesday of each month at French Camp Presbyterian Church, featuring a speaker who shares some aspect of French Camp history and a delicious, home-cooked meal for a $2 donation. The public is invited. RSVP for the luncheon by contacting Mary Nell Coblentz at marynellcoblentz@gmail.com or 803-984-0679.

Historic French Camp holds Founders Day May 9

When Congress approved a post road from Nashville to Natchez in 1806, trader Louis LeFleur decided to build an inn and trading post at the midpoint, establishing what is now known as French Camp.

Early on, LeFleur sought missionaries and educators to serve the native Choctaw population. This heritage of Christianity and a commitment to education continues in French Camp today.

On May 9,the entire town will celebrate three unique phases of French Camp history.

The Beginning 1810-1830: With Choctaw permission, LeFleur establishes his stand. Missionaries and educators arrive. Andrew Jackson builds a relationship with LeFleur, using French Camp as a place of staging and recovery for his army of militia, free blacks and Indians during the Battle of New Orleans. Greenwood - LeFleur’s son and great nephew of Pushmataha - is elected Chief of the Choctaw Nation.

The Settlement 1839-1859: The Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek in 1830 opens the area for migration. Scotch-Irish pioneers arrive and begin to settle. Descendants continue to populate much of the area today.

The Heyday 1880-1920: French Camp grows and thrives, opening formal Christian Schools for both men and women. Presbyterian, Baptist and African American churches grow. Town becomes a center of area commerce.

The formal May 9 program will be hosted by Walt Grayson. There will also be a 64 square foot display modeling the town at its peak. A mass choir made up of the French Camp Academy Choir and area churches will perform. There will also be food and other vendors, as well as a model T display. Other displays will be added as the event nears.

Admission and parking will be free, but early arrival is encouraged.