Church calendar 122619

New Hope Baptist Church

New Years’ Eve Singing will be held on Tuesday, December 31 from 7:00pm until. Featuring the award winning group, “The Steele’s” from Cullman, AL. Come hear them sing their #1 hit, “Prodigals” plus many more! Refreshments will be served at intermission. New Hope Baptist Church is located at 6917 Attala Rd 5216, Kosciusko. (Munson Crossing Rd.)

Silas Grove No. 1 M.B. Church

Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. Pastor Rev. Larry Clark. Sponsor, Mary Hall. Free refreshments and coffee will be served.

St. Peter M.B.

St. Peter M.B. Church is prayerfully seeking a full-time pastor and full time musicians. Resumes for both are being accepted. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 2254 Grenada, MS. 38902. If you any questions call, 662-417-4043 or 662-294-9095.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS, 39067.

Sallis Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Sallis Cemetery on Hwy 429 near Sallis, please send donations to: Jack Ables, P.O. Box 8, Sallis, MS 39160.