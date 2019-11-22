Church calendar 112119

Center Church of God

Center Church of God will hold its 95th Birthday Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 24. They will celebrate Denova C. Patterson-Austin, the oldest surviving child of Corene Brantley Patterson and William A & Lillie Patterson. Celebration begins at 12:30 p.m., immediately after Church Service.

New St. James Church of God in Christ

Presents their Youth Harvest Revival 2019. Come one, come all, it’s all about Jesus!! Bible Bowl, Bible Trivia, Bible Drill, Food and More! Calling for new recruits and you are asked to be the honored guest on Sunday, Nov. 24, thru Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. nightly. Different speaker each night. Come and be blessed, God’s on your side. For more information, contact Mrs. VaShonda Bolden (662) 299-1243 or Mrs. Annie Nelson.

New Hope Baptist Church of Possumneck/West

Will be having its Friends and Family Day on Sunday, Nov. 24, beginning at 2 p.m. Guest speaker will be Minister Johnny H. Thornton of Covington, Louisiana. Guest singing group will be The Spiritual Kings of Thornton.

Bethlehem M.B. Church

Bethlehem M.B. Church of Sallis will celebrate its annual Musician Appreciation Program on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. The honorees are evangelist Gloria Lewis, brother Ashton Rockett, and brother Alexander Erving. All choirs, soloists, musicians and praise dancers are welcome to come help celebrate the occasion.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will hold a 17th-year pastoral and first lady appreciation on Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. Speaker is Pastor Maxine Robinson, Voice of Truth, Greensborough, AL.

Christian Liberty M. B. Church

Christian Liberty M. B. Church invites everyone to a pre-Thanksgiving gift-giving service Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Earl M. Myles, Pastor of Silver Cloud and Armstead Chapel Baptist Churches of Friars Point, MS.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy 14 near Ethel please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS, 39067.

St. Peter M.B.

St. Peter M.B. Church is prayerfully seeking a full-time pastor and full time musicians. Resumes for both are being accepted. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 2254 Grenada, MS. 38902. If you any questions call, 662-417-4043 or 662-294-9095.