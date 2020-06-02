Church calendar 020620

Indian Springs Assembly of God

Indian Springs Assembly of God will be serving a Ribeye Steak Supper Saturday, Feb. 22 beginning at 4 p.m. Suggested donation for Steak Plates will be $15 and for Chicken Tenders Plates will be $12. Take-out plates will be available. Come and join the congregation for food and fellowship. The church is located at the intersection of Hwy. 25 and Mt. Calvary Rd., 12 miles south of Louisville or 6 miles north of Hwy. 19.

Second Pilgrim Baptist Church

Will host their Pastor and his wife’s 9th anniversary celebration. Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2pm.

Mt. Pilgrim MB Church

Mt. Pilgrim MB Church will have their Annual Black History Program on Sunday, Feb. 23 after worship service. All are welcome.

New Center Ridge Baptist Church

Please join us for our mid-week service on Wednesday nights at 7:00pm.

Silas Grove MB Church #2

Pastor Deitrick Harmon & Rev. Monica Harmon will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Silas Grove #2. Speaker will be Dr. Albert Branch.

Pleasant Hill MB Church in Kosciusko

Friends of Pleasant & Little Hill MB Church please join us for our Black History program, Feb. 16 at 3pm. Dr. Cleotis Woods of Travelers Rest MB Church will be the speaker. Pleasant Hill is the host church.

Fancher Hill Baptist Church

We will be celebrating our Pastor’s 21st anniversary appreciation on Feb. 21 at 2 p.m., honoring Dr. Andrew and First Lady Bertha Fair. Dr. Milton Coffee of McCool will be the guest speaker.

St. Peter M.B.

St. Peter M.B. Church is prayerfully seeking a full-time pastor and full-time musicians. Resumes for both are being accepted. Mailing address is P.O. Box 2254, Grenada, MS, 38902. For more information, call 662-417-4043 or 662-294-9095.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS, 39067.

Sallis Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Sallis Cemetery on Hwy 429 near Sallis, please send donations to Jack Ables, P.O. Box 8, Sallis, MS 39160.