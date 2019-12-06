Church calendar 013619

Mt. Pilgrim M.B., McCool

The summer feeding service program held June 10 through July 12. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. Children and teens ages 18 and younger are eligible for the program, as are those with a disability 20 and younger. The Father’s Day program will be held on Sunday, June 16, along with the regular worship service.

Buffalo United Methodist

Revival will be held June 19-21 at 7:15 p.m. nightly. Rev. Quentin Harmon will be the speaker for the week.

Pleasant Grove #1, McVille

Family and Friends Day will be on the fourth Sunday, June 23, at 11:15 a.m. Guest speaker is Minister Lekita Duren.

Bethlehem M.B.

A Family and Friends Day program will be held on June 23 at 3 p.m. Pastor Quentin Harmon of Hudson M.B. Church in West and Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Sallis will be the speaker.

Abraham Chapel

Abraham Chapel Cemetery Program will be Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m. The Cemetery Committee is asking for $25 from each family who has family members buried there.

Marble Rock M.B.

A Musician’s Program will be Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. Musicians are Sister Erica Rockett and Brother Jeremy Olive. Other choirs, soloists, and musicians are welcome. Pastor is Rev. Dr. Milton Coffee. Sponsor is Dec. Anubis Fleming.

Gospel Singing

Victory Jubilee Gospel Singing will be held at the Carmack Community Center (Carmack School) on Highway 35, south of Vaiden, on June 22 starting at 5 p.m., featuring Not for Sale from West Point, Full Gospel from Grenada, the Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church Choir from Winona, Answered Prayers from Brandon, Hearts Desire from Laurel, From the Heart from Winona and David McMillen from Detroit, Alabama. Concessions will be available. Love offering will be received for the singers. Sponsored by From the Heart Gospel Group and Robert and Kat Warren. For more information please call 662-602-0332 or 662-858-0884.

Greater New Jericho

Annual Youth Revival will be held June 10 through June 14 beginning at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Speaker for the week will be Pastor Nelson Forrest of Dumas Chapel U.M. Church in Winona. Pastor is Leonard Jones.

Doty Springs Baptist

Doty Springs will host VA Band of Kosciusko on June 29 at 6 p.m. For directions, please call (662) 582-6026.

Second Pilgrim Rest

The church anniversary will be held on Sunday, June 16, at 2 p.m. Rev. Jermainque Mitchell, pastor of St. Peter M.B. Church in Holcomb, will be the guest speaker.

Vacation Bible School

VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church will be held June 18 to 21, Tuesday-Friday, 9 to 11:30 a.m. for children from age four to rising sixth grade. Children and youth in the French Camp community have a treat in store. A dynamic ministry team of youth and adults from Grace Evangelical Church in Memphis will be back for the ninth year to provide VBS at French Camp Presbyterian Church for children in our area. This year's theme is "Faith Expedition," published by Great Commission Publications. Join other children in the French Camp community to enjoy treasure hunts and adventures as they go on an exciting expedition to uncover the greatest treasure in the world. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, recreation, music and snacks, plus a water day finale on Friday. Come and bring a friend and help us get the word out to your friends, neighbors and grandchildren! Register online at www.fcarp.org or call 662-547-6520 and leave a message with the name, age and grade of the child, along with an email or phone number.

Delydia Hill M.B.

The Father's Day program is on June 16 at 10:45 a.m. VBS will be June 24 to 28 at 6 p.m. each night.

Unity Baptist Church

You are invited to a Fourth Sunday Singing on June 23 starting at 4pm. Guest performers will be the Cuomo Sisters of Vaiden. We will have a finger food and snack fellowship afterwards. Please join us and be blessed. Located on Hwy 440 near West, MS.

Crestview Church

Will be holding VBS from June 17-21 at 6-8:00pm for ages 3-12. This years theme is “ROAR! Life is Wild • God is Good.”