Cherry blossom season

Kosciusko florist Lailon Dorsey says he is not trying to compete with Washington D.C. in showing the blossoms of the cherry tree in his back yard. He was so impressed with the display of blossoms during the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington in 2015, he came home and added one to the grounds of his home at 312 East Jefferson St.

With the help of his daughter April Benham, they located a nursery in Omaha, NE, and ordered the five-foot tree. He now enjoys the annual blossoms, just not on the same scale as Washington D.C. Each year, the National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to the city of Washington DC.

The gift and annual celebration honor the friendship between the United States and Japan and the continued relationship between the two countries.