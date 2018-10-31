Sullivans Drugs & Gifts celebrates 50 years (FREE STORY)

As Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts celebrates its 50th anniversary this week, founder Ronnie Sullivan said he never dreamed of offering gifts to his customers. The addition of gifts to the store’s offerings came after the business was purchased by son-in-law David Hudson in 2009. The gift business now fills a major portion of the store.

Ronnie and his wife, Linda, came to Kosciusko in November 1968 from Poplarville, where Ronnie was employed by Pearl River Drug Co. It was his first job following graduation from the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.

Sullivan’s remains in its original location adjacent to the office of the late Dr. S.L. Bailey in Northside Shopping Center on Highway 12.

The Sullivans said they came to Kosciusko excited about owning the drug store, which they financed with a $15,000 loan from her father.

“From the beginning we were welcomed, encouraged and supported by the community,” Linda Sullivan said.

The Sullivans recalled the early days of the store. With young daughters, Mrs. Sullivan said she was not able to work in the store during the day, but she and the children would return to the store at night to prepare for the next day’s business.

Ronnie Sullivan has served on the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy for eight years and spent two terms as president of the organization.

With Sullivan’s retirement, the business was bought by their son-in-law, David Hudson, whose wife is the former Christy Sullivan. He, too, is a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy. While living in Vicksburg, he commuted to work in Port Gibson for three years prior to coming to Kosciusko.

After taking ownership of the store, Hudson remodeled in 2009, adding the sale of gifts to the operation in 2010. Lines of merchandise added in subsequent years have brought growth to the store.

“God has blessed our store with great customers and employees,” said Sullivan.

Hudson said in serving the community for years now, friendships have been established.

“Our customers have become our friends, and we look forward to years of service to the community,” he said.



