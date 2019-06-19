Slime, snow and senses

Slime, snow and sensesBy SAM FIORETTI,
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 1:35pm
The 4H program of the MSU Extension office in Kosciusko gave local children the chance to explore the science of slime, instant snow and the sense of taste during a session last week.
