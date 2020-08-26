Library offers app for eBook/audiobook content

The Mid-MS Regional Library System (MMRLS) is set to offer a preview of a free new app for digital content called cloudLibrary on Sept. 1. MMRLS library guests will be able to download the cloudLibrary app from the Apple/Google/Amazon app store and browse a limited selection of eBooks and audiobooks in a preview mode.

In addition to the free app, the cloudLibrary service will also be available by visiting www.yourcloudlibrary.com.This new service requires only a valid library card. Users will need to follow the prompts and simply login using their library card number and PIN.

On Oct. 1, MMRLS customers will have access to the full cloudLibrary digital content collection and features such as providing users with a virtual library card, ability to view digital checkout history, plus receive app notifications for digital item holds and library events. On this day, MMRLS will be transitioning from the Axis 360 app to the cloudLibrary app to better serve our guests and meet the increased demand for digital content.

“We have seen an increased demand in digital content from our patrons since the covid-19 pandemic started. Our library is adapting to the needs of our communities. We believe offering the cloudLibrary collection, alongside our Hoopla digital content platform, will maximize our user’s experience and make it easier for our guests to locate the material they need instantly. We are excited about this service and the increased convenience it provides for our patrons” said Pam Chadick, MMRLS acquisitions coordinator.

For more information, call or visit the Attala County Library in Kosciusko or the library website midmisslib.com.