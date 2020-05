VFW Auxiliary Post 1983, including President Sean Kinneyand and Treasurer Jackie Truelove, showed staff of local longterm care facilities apprecation by throwing pizza parties at each of the three facilities in Attala County recently.

They fed 158 employees at the Martha Jo Leslie MS State Veterans Home, 50 employees at the Attala County Nursing Center, and 15 employees at the Atwood Personal Care Home.