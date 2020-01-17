US Postal Inspectors seek information on shooting of rural carrier

The United States Postal Inspection Service is seeking information about the shooting of a rural postal delivery person in Hesterville yesterday afternoon.

"If anyone has any information that they think is relevant to the case, they can contact the Postal Inspection Service. They can certainly leave that information anonymously," said US Postal Inspector Tony Robinson. You can reach the service by calling 877-876-2454.

"As you know, the Postal Inspection Service is a federal law enforcement agency and we have the safety and wellbeing of our letter carriers and postal workers as a top priority," he said. "We have inspectors here in Mississippi wroking with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Attala County Sheriff's Office."

At this time, he said, the victim continues to be treated at the Unviersity of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and the suspect is in custody, as well.