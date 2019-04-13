Tornado passes just south of Kosciusko

A tornado passed seven miles south of Kosciusko around 8 pm. this evening. At this time, tornado warnings are no longer in effect here, but Attala County Emergency Manager Danny Townsend said there are still watches and flash flood warnings in effect.

"There have been some sporadic trees down, but we think that is more due to ground saturation than the storm," Townsend said in a telephone interview around 8:40 p.m. "There was one down on (Highway) 19, one on West Jefferson, and I think a couple down on (County Road) 3102."

"We do have a flash flood warning for the normal roads that tend to flood," he added, "and the Big Black River is likely flooding, as well."

Townsend asked that local residents download and use the Code Red emergency warning app to stay abreast of weather warnings. It is available through the county's website at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFB7CC4C6C0A

Earlier in the evening, another tornado reportedly touched down just south of Goodman.

The Star-Herald will continue reporting on the storm and any damage resulting from it.