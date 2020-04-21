Three local COVID-19 long-term care cases now

There are now a total of three cases of COVID-19 in patients at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko, according to data just released by the Mississippi Department of Health.

Last week, it was confirmed that one local long-term care facility had a single case and multiple sources indicated it was a white male at the Attala County Nursing Center.

Today, the state maintained that only one Attala County facility has active COVID-19 cases, but indicated there are now three people in that single facility diagnosed with the illness, two white patients and one African-American or Black patient.

Overall, the county’s number of cases rose by five to a total of 49, though it is not clear how many of those may have already recovered from the illness. Local data is also not provided regarding the severity of cases, the need for hospitalization and/or critical care.

There have been no Attala County COVID-19 deaths to date.