Suspect in shooting, kidnap attempt named

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:01pm

Roland Mitchell Dampeer, 28, has been identified as the suspect in yesterday's attempted kidnapping inside the Sunflower grocery store and the subsequeant shooting of a rural postal worker delivering mail in the Hesterville community.

According to US Postal Inspector Tony Robinson, Dampeer appeared before a federal magistrate this afternoon and will appear again in federal court next Thursday detention and a preliminary hearing.

No further details about the suspect are being released at this time.

The Star-Herald will continue to report on this story as additional information becomes available.

Obituaries

Tommy Newlin
Paul Thomas Newlin, Sr. 69, passed away January 12, 2020, at his home. 
Rosemary Purvis
Terry L. Cauthen Sr.
Rosemary Purvis
Richard Grant Lowe
Frankie McCrory