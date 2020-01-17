Suspect in shooting, kidnap attempt named

Suspect in shooting, kidnap attempt namedBy KAREN FIORETTI,
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 4:01pm
Roland Mitchell Dampeer, 28, has been identified as the suspect in yesterday's attempted kidnapping inside the Sunflower grocery store and the subsequeant shooting of a rural postal worker delivering mail in the Hesterville community.
According to US Postal Inspector Tony Robinson, Dampeer appeared before a federal magistrate this afternoon and will appear again in federal court next Thursday detention and a preliminary hearing.
No further details about the suspect are being released at this time.
The Star-Herald will continue to report on this story as additional information becomes available.