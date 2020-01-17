Suspect in shooting, kidnap attempt named

Roland Mitchell Dampeer, 28, has been identified as the suspect in yesterday's attempted kidnapping inside the Sunflower grocery store and the subsequeant shooting of a rural postal worker delivering mail in the Hesterville community.

According to US Postal Inspector Tony Robinson, Dampeer appeared before a federal magistrate this afternoon and will appear again in federal court next Thursday detention and a preliminary hearing.

No further details about the suspect are being released at this time.

The Star-Herald will continue to report on this story as additional information becomes available.