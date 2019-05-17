Steen arrested in Thursday shooting

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Fri, 05/17/2019 - 9:53am

Ryan Steen, 21, was arrested by Winston County Sheriff’s deputies at the Louisville Walmart following the shooting of a female victim in Attala County in the early hours of Thursday morning.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Carolyn Belle Dorman Cagle

Carolyn Belle Dorman Cagle, 81, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at her home. Funeral services... READ MORE

Ralph McWhorter Rone, Sr.
Elizabeth Ann (Russell) Carmichael
Joan ‘Jody’ Young
Wilma Graham McCool
George Sharp

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease