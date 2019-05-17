Steen arrested in Thursday shooting

Steen arrested in Thursday shootingBy KAREN FIORETTI,
Ryan Steen, 21, was arrested by Winston County Sheriff’s deputies at the Louisville Walmart following the shooting of a female victim in Attala County in the early hours of Thursday morning.
