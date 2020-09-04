State veterans home seeking cloth masks

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 12:29pm

The Mississippi State Veterans Home in Kosciusko is seeking approximately 200 cloth masks for staff to wear while on duty in the facility.

According to Director of Nursing Tiffany Jordan, the facility has not had a single case of COVID-19 among its residents thus far.

“Everything is still good, I think because we jumped on it (closing facility access) so quickly,” she told The Star-Herald Monday.

Jordan said all staff are now wearing cloth masks as an extra measure to help protect residents.

“We have all staff in masks right now because we are still in and out of the building, so we’re trying to add this extra measure to protect our residents,” she said.

Jordan said the veterans home has a number of N95 masks that would be worn by staff in treating any potential COVID-19 victims. Since there is yet to be a case, those are being held in reserve and the nursing director said the facility believes it has a source available should they at some point need more N95 masks.

If you are able to provide some or all of the needed cloth masks, you can contact Jordan by email at tjordan@msva.ms.gov or by calling her at 662-289-7809.

