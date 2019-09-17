State releases school grades

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 10:08pm

The Mississippi Department of Education released unofficial school grades Tuesday, with those grades expected to be made official following a vote by the state board on Thursday, Sept. 19.

 
 
---
