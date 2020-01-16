Shooting suspect had attempted earlier kidnapping (Free access)

The female victim of a shooting incident near Highway 35 in the Hesterville area of Attala County is being treated at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, as is the suspect.

The victim, a female rural postal worker delivering mail at the time of the shooting, was transported to UMMC by airlift after reportedly being shot in the head.

“This lady was shot and airlifted to Jackson. She is now in very serious, very critical condition,” Nail said late this afternoon.

The Sheriff confirmed to The Star-Herald that the shooting suspect is the same male who had previously attempted to kidnap a different woman from inside the Sunflower grocery store on Highway 12 at lunchtime today. Nail said that victim was able to escape and law enforcement was notified of the incident.

“We have confirmed that he is the same suspect identified as in the Sunflower incident,” said Nail about the shooter.

Details on the suspect's identity and shooting are not being released by law enforcement at this time. The Sheriff said he is unsure when the suspect will be arraigned on charges related to these incidents.

Nail said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) and the US Postal Service are now involved in the investigation and that MBI will likely take the lead in the case going forward.

Although numerous social media posts have reported on the identities and statuses of the victims, none of that information has been confirmed by law enforcement, and The Star-Herald does not name victims without their permission.

The Star-Herald will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.