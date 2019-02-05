Services announced for Nancy Green, Star-Herald Lifestyles Editor

The Star-Herald staff is deeply saddened by the passing Wednesday of our dear friend and colleague, Nancy Green.

Nancy started at the newspaper as a typesetter in 1955 and continued her service to the community for 64 years, most recently serving as the newspaper's Lifestyles Editor.

We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and many friends.

We are currently at a loss for words to explain how much she meant to us, but we will pay tribute to her in the coming days.

Visitation will be Friday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Funeral home, 845 MS 12 East in Kosciusko.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at First Baptist Church, 210 N. Huntington St., in Kosciusko. Burial will follow in Parkway Cemetery, 904 South Huntington St., Kosciusko.