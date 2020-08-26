Schools report two COVID cases

Local schools continue to report only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in school staff and students more than a week after Kosciusko and Attala County schools opened for the fall semester.

The Kosciusko School District confirmed to The Star-Herald last Wednesday that one student at Kosciusko Junior High School (KJHS) had tested positive for the virus.

“We notified parents this afternoon that one student tested positive for COVID-19 at KJHS. All parents of students who may have been in contact with this student were notified by phone message and written letter sent home with students,” said Ellzey at the time. “We are doing all we can to be open, honest and communicate with our parents.”

On Thursday, the superintendent included mention of a positive teacher case of COVID-19 in a social media post about how the school restart was going.

“We have had one student and one teacher test positive for COVID-19 since school started. The student and the teacher were at separate schools and the cases are not related to each other... We have followed our protocols and used our disinfectant foggers in all areas where these individuals may have been, in addition to our everyday cleaning at the schools. We will continue to notify anyone who came in contact with an individual who is positive for any future cases. We are continuously working with medical officials to make sure we are following the most recent guidelines and keeping our schools as safe as possible,” he wrote.

When contacted after the post appeared online, he confirmed that it is a teacher at Kosciusko Lower Elementary School.

On Tuesday of this week, Ellzey said those two cases remain the only confirmed instances of infection of students, teachers and staff in the district.

“We have had one positive student case at KJHS and one positive teacher case at KLE. We have notified all parents of students and teachers who have come in contact with those individuals,” he reiterated.

“The family members in those households are required to do a 14-day quarantine before returning to school, as well,” he said. “Our nurses are in regular contact with the Mississippi Department of Health and our local physicians for any updates to procedures involving COVID -19. We will continue to consult our health officials to determine the best course of action for any future cases.”

The Attala County School District has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in teachers, staff or students at this time, according to Superintendent Kyle Hammond.

“At this time we have not had any verified cases of COVID-19 with students or staff,” Hammond told The Star-Herald Tuesday morning. “In the case of a positive case, we will follow the Mississippi Department of Health guidelines.”