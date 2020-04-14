Schools to remain closed for rest of academic year

Superintendents of both the Kosciusko and Attala County School districts say their schools are ready to continue student learning for the remainder of the school year, despite Tuesday’s order by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ keeping schools closed through the rest of this semester.

Attala County School Superintendent Kyle Hammond said while some plans are already in place, he and his team will be working on more detailed planning later this week.

“We will continue to provide distance learning online for those with access. We will start the student packets for those without access as soon as the shelter in place order is lifted,” he said Tuesday. “I am going to meet with my administrative team tomorrow (Wednesday) to further discuss our plans.”

Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Ellzey said staff is disappointed that students won’ return to the classrooms this year, but that the district will do all it can to help families keep their children learning.

“We are sad that we won't see our students in our classrooms and buildings for the remainder of the school year, filling our halls with smiles and laughter, but we completely understand the need to do this for the safety of everyone,” Ellzey said. “We have been planning for the continued education of our students and also ways to recognize our seniors in the event this happened. We will be releasing our plans and updates to continue the education process as soon as those are approved by the school board.”

Ellzey said the district will be working to ensure that parents have the most up-to-date information.

“We will be updating parents and students by phone calls, social media and other means as we go forward on our education plan. We ask that everyone continues to follow preventive measures during this time as we look to brighter days ahead,” he said.

The Star-Herald will continually update information on the local education plans on our website www.starherald.net between issues of the newspaper. Please check in on our website frequently.