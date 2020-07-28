School supply lists for 20-21 school year

The tax-free weekend is this week, when many parents shop for school supplies. The Star-Herald has put all the school supply lists for all city and county schools, including PDS, together here and in the print edition this week so you can take a copy with you while you shop.

KLE pre-K

1 backpack without wheels

1 nap mat (blue and red)

2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs

4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)

4 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 zippered cloth art bag for pencils and crayons (no plastic bags or boxes)

2 Crayola watercolor pack

1 package of colored printer paper or colored cardstock

1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)

1 box of quart Ziploc bags (girls bring only)

1 box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys bring only)

2 boxes of tissue

1 pack of baby wipes

1 three pack set of Clorox Wipes

KLE kindergarten

1 backpack without wheels

1 rest mat (thin blue and red mat/NO cloth mats, covers, blankets or pillows)

2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs

4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)

8 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 12 oz. bottle Germ-X

4 rolls of paper towels

2 boxes of tissue

1 box of baby wipes

2 packages of #2 yellow wooden pencils. They will need at least 40 for the school year. Ticonderoga sharpen the best.

4 containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes

1 box of quart Ziploc storage bags

1 box of gallon Ziploc storage bags

1 nylon/cloth pencil pouch

1 package of 50 cap erasers

1 pair of headphones, NO earbuds

1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)

KLE first grade

1 backpack

1 zippered cloth bag (large enough to hold scissors, glue sticks and crayons)

4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)

40 #2 plain wooden pencils

4 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 pair of Fiskar scissors

4 8-line tablets

2 spiral notebooks

6 plastic (3-prong) folders, MUST BE PLASTIC, NOT PAPER

2 bottles of Germ X

1 bag of cap erasers

3 boxes of Kleenex

3 rolls of paper towels

1 box of baby wipes

3 canisters of antibacterial wipes (Clorox or Lysol)

1 package of coffee filters

1 package of colored printer paper, not cardstock

1 pair of headphones for Chromebooks

Boys: 1 box of gallon storage bags

Girls: 1 box of zip-close sandwich bags

KME second grade

Backpack, no rollers

1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip

3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count

4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count (Ticonderoga preferred or USA Gold)

1 pack of sheet protectors

2 packages of cap erasers, 12 count

1 cloth art bag

4 plastic folders with brads and pockets

2 large bottles of hand sanitizer

3 boxes of Kleenex

2 large containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes

1 can of Lysol spray

1 pack of multicolored highlighters

2 rolls of paper towels

1 pair of headphones

1 pack of stick glue

1 pack of colored paper

1 box of gallon Ziploc bags

1 marbled composition book, 100 sheets, wide ruled

KME third grade

Backpack, no rollers

1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip

3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count

4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count (Ticonderoga preferred)

1 pack of sheet protectors

4 packages of cap erasers, 12 count

1 cloth art bag

2 packages of wide-ruled notebook paper

4 plastic folders with brads and pockets

1 bottle of liquid glue

2 large bottles of hand sanitizer

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 large container of Clorox/Lysol wipes

1 can of spray disinfectant

1 container of baby wipes

1 pack of multicolored highlighters

2 marbled composition books, 100 sheets, wide ruled

1 roll of paper towels

1 pair of earbuds/headphones

KUE fourth grade

1 pack of sheet protectors

1 pack of 10 dividers

1 pack of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper

4 plastic folders (with prongs and pockets)

1 pack of 24 wooden pencils

1 zipper pouch

2 boxes of Kleenex

3 spiral 1-subject notebooks

1 5-subject notebooks

2 boxes crayons

1 box colored pencils

1 box markers

1 pack glue sticks

1 pack of multicolored highlighters

2 pairs headphones or earbuds

Erasable pens for math class

1 container hand sanitizer

1 pack dry erase markers 

1 roll paper towels

1 can disinfectant spray 

1 container Lysol wipes

1 box quart Ziploc bags

KUE fifth grade

1 pack of sheet protectors

1 2.5-inch binder with pockets inside

1 red plastic folder with prongs

1 composition notebook

1 pack of graph paper

1 pack of index cards

1 pack of dry erase markers (for student use)

3 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper (1 for each class)

1 pack of 10 dividers

3 packs of 24 pencils (1 pack for each class)

1 pack of multi-colored highlighters

1 zipper pouch

2 packs of crayons

1 pack of colored pencils

1 pack of glue sticks

1 pair of scissors

1 pair of headphones or earbuds (for student use)

1 pack of paper towels

1 can of disinfectant spray

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

1 container of disinfectant wipes

1 box of tissue

KJHS sixth grade

Markers

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Glue Stick

Pencils - wood and mechanical

Erasers

Highlighters

Black Sharpie

Pocket Pencil Sharpener

Scotch Tape

3 packages of loose leaf paper

1 - 3 prong plastic folder

1 - package of printer paper

1 - package of 6 dividers

1 - package of sheet protectors

Zippered Pencil Pouch

Earbuds

3 - 1 ½” - 2” 3 ring binder (used for ELA, ICT, Math)

2 - 5 star 5 subject notebook with plastic cover and plastic dividers (used for Science and History)

Band Students will need a 2” binder and sheet protectors

KJHS seventh grade

Markers

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Glue Stick

Pencils - wood and mechanical

Erasers

Highlighters

Pocket Pencil Sharpener

Pens

Post it notes

6 packages of college ruled loose leaf paper

1 - package of printer paper

1 - package of dividers

1 - package sheet protectors

Zippered Pencil Pouch

Earbuds

3 - 1’ - 1 ½’ 3-ring binder ( used for Science, ICT, Math)

2 - 2” - 3” binder (used for History and ELA)

Band students will need a 2” binder and sheet protectors

KJHS eighth grade

Markers

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Glue Stick

Scissors

Pencils - Wood and mechanical

Erasers

Highlighters

Pocket Pencil Sharpener

Red Pens

2 - packages of 10 pack tab dividers

2 - 2 pocket folders

1 package of EXPO markers

small stapler

scotch tape

1 - package printer paper

1 - package of sheet protectors

Zippered Pencil Pouch

Earbuds

5 - packages of college ruled loose leaf paper

4 - 1 ½” - 2” 3-ring binder ( used for History, Tech Foundations, Science, ELA)

1 - 5 Star 5 Subject Notebook with plastic cover and Plastic dividers (used for Math)

4 AAA Batteries (Algebra 1 students ONLY)

Band students will need a 2” binder and sheet protectors

NOTE:  If anyone would like to donate kleenex or disinfectant wipes, thank you in advance.

Greenlee Pre-K

Please have these items the first day of school. Please write your child’s name on each item.

1 LARGE book bag (no rolling bags)

3 boxes CRAYOLA crayons, 24 count

2 large pink pearl erasers

1 plastic pencil box

2 box Kleenex

1 3-pack paper towels

2 Big Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple)

1 3-pack Lysol or Clorox wipes

2 bottles of Germ-X

1 box of Ziploc bags

Extra set of clothes put in a Ziploc bag with child’s name on bag. Small pillow and small blanket. Please do not send full-size pillows and blankets.

Greenlee kindergarten

Please have these items the first day of school.

1 bookbag (no rolling bags)

1 zipper pencil pouch or box

4 boxes Crayola crayons

3 primary 5/8 guide line pencil tablets

2 large erasers

3 bottles Elmer’s school glue

2 large containers of Clorox/Lysol wipes

2 bottles of Germ-X

1 bottle of liquid hand soap

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 rolls paper towels

1 box of Ziploc bags

1 can of Lysol spray

Extra set of clothes. Please put child’s name on each item of clothing and supply items.

Greenlee first grade

Book bag…please put name on this

3 boxes of 24 No. 2 yellow wooden pencils

3 boxes of 24 crayons… please put name on these

3 disinfecting wipes

3 boxes of Kleenex

Glue sticks

3 Blue horse or Top flight 5/8-inch primary tablets

2 bottles Germ-X

1 can of Lysol disinfecting spray

2 pink erasers

3 boxes of baby wipes

1 box of quart Ziploc bags

1 zipper pouch to put crayons in… please put name on this

1 roll of paper towels

1 stretchable OVERSIZE book cover… please put name on this

Greenlee second grade

2 three prong folders

2 packs of loose-leaf paper

2 sticks of glue

4 24-count boxes of crayons

1 large pack or erasers

3 boxes of No. 2 wooden pencils (wooden, not plastic coated; Ticonderoga is best)

3 boxes of Kleenex

1 large bottle of hand sanitizer

1 containers of disinfectant wipes

1 can disinfectant spray

1 composition notebook

1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch

1 backpack

1 box of Ziploc bags (boys-gallon size; girls-quart size)

2 packs of 2 dry erase markers

1 jumbo book cover

1 pair of children’s scissors

Greenlee third grade

1 large 2” 3-ring binder

1 pack of 8-count pocket dividers

1 pack of sheet protectors

1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch

2 boxes of 24-count crayons

1 scissors

2 large glue sticks

2 boxes of tissue

1 pack antibacterial wipes (Clorox/Lysol)

1 can Lysol spray

3 4-packs of 24 count #2 pencils (Ticonderoga, Black Warrior, USA Gold)

3 composition notebooks

1 pack colored printer paper

3 packs of loose-leaf paper

4 pink erasers

1 pack pencil top erasers

1 roll of paper towels

2 small or 1 large liquid hand sanitizer

1 pack dry erase markers

4 yellow highlighters

Greenlee fourth grade

2 packs of loose-leaf paper

2 packs of glue sticks

3 packs of 24 count wooden pencils (Ticonderoga brand is best)

1 pack of colored pencils

2 small boxes of crayons

1 zippered pencil pouch

1 pack of colored printer paper

3 one-subject notebooks

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 packs of disinfectant wipes

1 can of disinfectant spray

2 yellow highlighters

2 dry erase markers

2 bottles of Germ-X

Greenlee Elementary fifth grade

1 zippered binder

1 zippered pouch

2 packs of 24 count pencils

2 packs of highlighters

1 pack of 24 count Crayola crayons

1 pack of Crayola markers

2 black Sharpie markers

4 plastic folders with pockets and holes to fit in binder

1 hand held pencil sharpener

1 pack pocket dividers

1 pack red pens

1 box baby wipes

1 bottle of Germ-X

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 packs of Lysol wipes

1 can of Lysol disinfectant spray

2 rolls of paper towels

1 box of Ziploc bags

Greenlee sixth grade

Homeroom (These supplies stay with your homeroom teacher):

2 boxes of Kleenex

2 boxes of Germ-X

1 container of Clorox wipes

1 roll of paper towels

4 packs of 24 count pencils

Reading / Science (These supplies will go to Mrs. Curtis):

1 1-inch 3-ring binder with pockets

1 zippered binder pencil pouch

1 package of tab dividers

2 yellow highlighters

1 12-count pack of colored pencils

2 glue sticks

1 pair of scissors

ELA / Social Studies (these supplies will go to Mrs. Mitchell):

1 1-inch 3-ring binder with pockets

1 package of 6 divider tabs

3 highlighters (yellow, pink, and green)

2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper

1 box of quart Ziploc bags

Math:

2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper

3 pink pearl erasers

1 pack of graph paper

1 five-star 5 subject notebook, college ruled

1 4-function calculator (non-scientific)

Long Creek kindergarten

1 bookbag (write child’s name on it)

1 box of crayons, 24-pack

2 packs of wooden pencils

8 glue sticks

2 bottles of hand sanitizer

3 boxes of Kleenex tissues

1 roll of paper towels

1 package of copier paper

2 containers of Clorox disinfectant wipes

1 container of Lysol disinfectant spray

1 box of gallon bags

1 pack of large pink erasers (block)

1 package of 80count washable markers

4 plastic folders with pockets and prongs

2 primary tablets

Long Creek first grade

4 packs of wooden pencils (keep 1 pack for home use)

3 plastic folders with prongs and pockets

1 pair of scissors

2 boxes of 24-count Crayola crayons (keep 1 pack for home use)

3 packs of wide ruled 150 count loose-leaf paper (keep 1 pack for home use)

1 large book cover

1 plastic pencil box

2 small glue sticks

3 pkg. pencil eraser caps

1 bottle of hand soap

1 32 oz. or 3 10 oz. bottles of Germ-X

3 large boxes of Kleenex tissues

3 containers of disinfectant Lysol or Clorox wipes

10 sheet protectors

Long Creek 2nd grade

2 packs of loose-leaf paper

3 12 oz. or 1 40 oz. bottle of Germ-X

2 containers of Clorox wipes

4 plastic two-pocket folders (black, blue, green, red, and yellow)

4 boxes of Kleenex

1 box of crayons

2 rolls of paper towels

1 large cloth book cover

1 small cloth book cover

2 glue sticks

1 pair of earbuds/headphones

10 packs of 10 pencils or 5 packs of 20 pencils (no mechanical pencils)

1 pencil pouch cloth (NO BOXES)

Please put child’s name on all school supplies.

Long Creek third grade

3 boxes of Kleenex

2 bottles of Germ X

2 cans of Lysol disinfectant spray

2 plastic 2-pocket folders (blue & green)

2 red and yellow 3-pronged folders

6 boxes of pencils (no mechanical pencils)

2 packs of pencil top erasers

2 containers of Clorox wipes

1 pack of white copier paper

3 large cloth book covers

1 pencil bag

1 pack of wide ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

2 packs of colorful index cards

1 pack of highlighters

1 pack of black permanent markers

10 one-subject tablets

Please put child’s name on all school supplies. Supplies are subject to change as more supplies may be needed.

Long Creek fourth grade

** indicates items to be turned in to the homeroom teacher

3 boxes of Kleenex**

2 12-oz. Germ X**

#2 pencils (year’s supply)

Erasers

1 student dictionary **

2 1-in. binders

Notebook paper (year’s supply)

1 box of crayons or colored pencils

All supplies should be clearly labeled with student’s name.

Long Creek Elementary fifth grade

*indicates items students should keep with them throughout the year

3 packs of pencils*

2 packs of erasers

2 bottles of Germ-X

2 1 in. binders*

1 pack of highlighters*

3 packs of loose-leaf paper*

2 boxes of Kleenex tissue

1 container of Clorox wipes

Long Creek sixth grade

1 1-inch binder

1 Composition notebook

2 packs Wooden pencils

Wide-ruled filler paper

College-ruled filler paper

3 bottles Germ-X

1 bottle hand soap

3 boxes Kleenex tissue

3 containers Clorox wipes

1 can Disinfectant spray

1 pack of construction paper

1 pack Colored card stock paper

3 rolls Paper towels

2 3-prong/pocket folders

1 1-subject notebook

2 Black expo markers

1 pencil sharpener

Presbyterian Day School kindergarten

Regular backpack-ONLY ZIP TYPE BAGS

Pencil/crayon box

2 large glue sticks

2 boxes of 16-count Crayola crayons

1 box of colored pencils for the classroom

Box of crayons for home

4 tablets with eight lines on a page

24-count or 2 12-packs of number 2 pencils, Ticonderoga brand. Please send this brand only.

4 large pink flat erasers

1 pack pencil top erasers

Crayola washable markers (classic colors)

1 disinfectant hand gel

Scissors

2 green plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps

2 yellow plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps

4 containers of Clorox wipes

1 large or 2 small color/activity book

2 rolls of paper towels

1 pencil sharpener

1 pack of sheet protectors

1 box of gallon size and 1 box of quart size Ziploc bags

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

For children staying until 3:00: rest mat, small blanket, small pillow

NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.

Presbyterian Day School first grade

1 backpack…no messenger bags or duffel bags, please

3 solid-colored, plastic only, pocket folders

2 boxes of Crayola crayons, box of 24 count

1 large glue stick

1 pencil zipper bag

1 wooden ruler with inches and centimeters

2 wide ruled notebooks

2 primary tablets with 8 lines

1 Fiskar scissors

2 packages of pencil top erasers

1 81/2 x 11 in. dry erase board with 2 dry erase markers

2 boxes of Kleenex or Puffs brand tissue (Please send more if your child is prone to lots of colds or allergies.

1 large bottle Germ-X

2 rolls of paper towels

1 large box Clorox wipes

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.

Presbyterian Day School second grade

1 backpack

2 Crayola crayons, box of 24 count

2 glue sticks

1 package construction paper (loose, not tablet form)

1 Fiskar scissors

1 pump bottle antibacterial hand sanitizer

2 rolls paper towels

3 boxes of Clorox wipes

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 Spacemaker plastic pencil box

2 packages of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga wooden pencils (Please do not send plastic covered pencils.)

3 packages of pencil topper erasers

1 ruler with centimeters and inches (wooden, metal, or hard plastic)

1 green plastic pocket folder

1 yellow plastic pocket folder

1 orange plastic pocket folder

1 1 ½ in. loose-leaf binder

3 packages wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.

Presbyterian Day School third grade

1 NIV Bible

1 pkg. pencil cap erasers

1 box of Crayola crayons, 24 count

1 box of Crayola markers

1 box of color pencils

1 pair of scissors

Highlighters

2 Elmer’s glue sticks or rubber cement

1 ruler with inches, centimeters, millimeters

1 red pen

3 Mead 5 Star 2-pocket and prong folders – 1 red, 1 greed and 1 blue

1 composition notebook – bound not spiral – 100 sheet – 9.75 x 7.50 inches

1 package #2 black Ticonderoga pencils or mechanical pencils

1 package of wide-ruled paper

1 back pack

1 box of Kleenex tissue

1 box of Clorox wipes

1 roll of paper towels

1 box of Ziploc bags – girls bring Quart size and boys bring Gallon size

Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

Presbyterian Day School fourth grade

1 NIV Bible

3 highlighters (different colors)

1 box of Crayola markers

1 box of colored pencils

4 packages of wider-ruled notebook paper

1 package of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (Please do not bring plastic-covered or mechanical pencils.)

1 package of pencil top erasers

1 pencil box

2 red ink pens

1 pair of scissors

1 large bottle of Elmer’s glue

1 ruler with centimeters, millimeters, and inches

1 red ink pens

1 assignment notepad

1 Binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for Reading, Language, Math, Science, History, Spelling, and Bible

1 box of Kleenex

1 roll of paper towels

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

1 clorox wipes

Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches.

$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee

Presbyterian Day School fifth grade

1 NIV Bible

1 box crayons

1 box Crayola markers

1 box colored pencils

2 highlighters (different colors)

1 2-pocket plastic folder (color of your choice)

1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)

1 pair of scissors

1 bottle of glue

1 binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for reading, language, math, science, history, spelling, Spanish and Bible

1 5-subject notebook for Science

1 package of #2 pencils (may use mechanical pencils and  supply own lead refills)

1 box of Kleenex

1 rolls paper towels

1 bottle hand sanitizer

1 Clorox wipes

1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches

1 homework notebook/pad

1 red pen

Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

$20 Accelerated reading lab fee

Art: 1 pack of watercolor paper

Presbyterian Day School sixth grade

1 NIV Bible

1 box crayons

1 box Crayola markers

1 box colored pencils

1 large binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for reading, language, math, science, history, spelling, and bible

1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)

1 pair of scissors

1 bottle of glue

1 homework notebook/pad

2 plastic folders for history and math

1 package of #2 pencils

1 protractor

1 compass

1 bottle hand sanitizer

1 clorox wipes

2 rolls paper towels

1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches

1 red pen

2 highlighters (different colors)

Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches

For Bible: folder with pockets

$20 Accelerated reading lab fee

