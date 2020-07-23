School supply lists 20-21 school year
KLE pre-K
1 backpack without wheels
1 nap mat (blue and red)
2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs
4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)
4 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 zippered cloth art bag for pencils and crayons (no plastic bags or boxes)
2 Crayola watercolor pack
1 package of colored printer paper or colored cardstock
1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)
1 box of quart Ziploc bags (girls bring only)
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags (boys bring only)
2 boxes of tissue
1 pack of baby wipes
1 three pack set of Clorox Wipes
KLE kindergarten
1 backpack without wheels
1 rest mat (thin blue and red mat/NO cloth mats, covers, blankets or pillows)
2 plastic folders with two pockets and three prongs
4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)
8 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 12 oz. bottle Germ-X
4 rolls of paper towels
2 boxes of tissue
1 box of baby wipes
2 packages of #2 yellow wooden pencils. They will need at least 40 for the school year. Ticonderoga sharpen the best.
4 containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes
1 box of quart Ziploc storage bags
1 box of gallon Ziploc storage bags
1 nylon/cloth pencil pouch
1 package of 50 cap erasers
1 pair of headphones, NO earbuds
1 package of coffee filters (used for snack daily)
KLE first grade
1 backpack
1 zippered cloth bag (large enough to hold scissors, glue sticks and crayons)
4 boxes of 24 count Crayola crayons (regular size, not jumbo)
40 #2 plain wooden pencils
4 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 pair of Fiskar scissors
4 8-line tablets
2 spiral notebooks
6 plastic (3-prong) folders, MUST BE PLASTIC, NOT PAPER
2 bottles of Germ X
1 bag of cap erasers
3 boxes of Kleenex
3 rolls of paper towels
1 box of baby wipes
3 canisters of antibacterial wipes (Clorox or Lysol)
1 package of coffee filters
1 package of colored printer paper, not cardstock
1 pair of headphones for Chromebooks
Boys: 1 box of gallon storage bags
Girls: 1 box of zip-close sandwich bags
KME second grade
Backpack, no rollers
1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip
3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count
4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count (Ticonderoga preferred or USA Gold)
1 pack of sheet protectors
2 packages of cap erasers, 12 count
1 cloth art bag
4 plastic folders with brads and pockets
2 large bottles of hand sanitizer
3 boxes of Kleenex
2 large containers of Clorox or Lysol wipes
1 can of Lysol spray
1 pack of multicolored highlighters
2 rolls of paper towels
1 pair of headphones
1 pack of stick glue
1 pack of colored paper
1 box of gallon Ziploc bags
1 marbled composition book, 100 sheets, wide ruled
KME third grade
Backpack, no rollers
1 pair of Fiskar scissors, blunt tip
3 boxes of Crayola crayons, 24 count
4 packages of #2 pencils, 12 count (Ticonderoga preferred)
1 pack of sheet protectors
4 packages of cap erasers, 12 count
1 cloth art bag
2 packages of wide-ruled notebook paper
4 plastic folders with brads and pockets
1 bottle of liquid glue
2 large bottles of hand sanitizer
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 large container of Clorox/Lysol wipes
1 can of spray disinfectant
1 container of baby wipes
1 pack of multicolored highlighters
2 marbled composition books, 100 sheets, wide ruled
1 roll of paper towels
1 pair of earbuds/headphones
KUE fourth grade
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 pack of 10 dividers
1 pack of loose leaf wide-ruled notebook paper
4 plastic folders (with prongs and pockets)
1 pack of 24 wooden pencils
1 zipper pouch
2 boxes of Kleenex
3 spiral 1-subject notebooks
1 5-subject notebooks
2 boxes crayons
1 box colored pencils
1 box markers
1 pack glue sticks
1 pack of multicolored highlighters
2 pairs headphones or earbuds
Erasable pens for math class
1 container hand sanitizer
1 pack dry erase markers
1 roll paper towels
1 can disinfectant spray
1 container Lysol wipes
1 box quart Ziploc bags
KUE fifth grade
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 2.5-inch binder with pockets inside
1 red plastic folder with prongs
1 composition notebook
1 pack of graph paper
1 pack of index cards
1 pack of dry erase markers (for student use)
3 packs of wide-ruled notebook paper (1 for each class)
1 pack of 10 dividers
3 packs of 24 pencils (1 pack for each class)
1 pack of multi-colored highlighters
1 zipper pouch
2 packs of crayons
1 pack of colored pencils
1 pack of glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
1 pair of headphones or earbuds (for student use)
1 pack of paper towels
1 can of disinfectant spray
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
1 container of disinfectant wipes
1 box of tissue
KJHS sixth grade
Markers
Crayons
Colored Pencils
Glue Stick
Pencils - wood and mechanical
Erasers
Highlighters
Black Sharpie
Pocket Pencil Sharpener
Scotch Tape
3 packages of loose leaf paper
1 - 3 prong plastic folder
1 - package of printer paper
1 - package of 6 dividers
1 - package of sheet protectors
Zippered Pencil Pouch
Earbuds
3 - 1 ½” - 2” 3 ring binder (used for ELA, ICT, Math)
2 - 5 star 5 subject notebook with plastic cover and plastic dividers (used for Science and History)
Band Students will need a 2” binder and sheet protectors
KJHS seventh grade
Markers
Crayons
Colored Pencils
Glue Stick
Pencils - wood and mechanical
Erasers
Highlighters
Pocket Pencil Sharpener
Pens
Post it notes
6 packages of college ruled loose leaf paper
1 - package of printer paper
1 - package of dividers
1 - package sheet protectors
Zippered Pencil Pouch
Earbuds
3 - 1’ - 1 ½’ 3-ring binder ( used for Science, ICT, Math)
2 - 2” - 3” binder (used for History and ELA)
Band students will need a 2” binder and sheet protectors
KJHS eighth grade
Markers
Crayons
Colored Pencils
Glue Stick
Scissors
Pencils - Wood and mechanical
Erasers
Highlighters
Pocket Pencil Sharpener
Red Pens
2 - packages of 10 pack tab dividers
2 - 2 pocket folders
1 package of EXPO markers
small stapler
scotch tape
1 - package printer paper
1 - package of sheet protectors
Zippered Pencil Pouch
Earbuds
5 - packages of college ruled loose leaf paper
4 - 1 ½” - 2” 3-ring binder ( used for History, Tech Foundations, Science, ELA)
1 - 5 Star 5 Subject Notebook with plastic cover and Plastic dividers (used for Math)
4 AAA Batteries (Algebra 1 students ONLY)
Band students will need a 2” binder and sheet protectors
NOTE: If anyone would like to donate kleenex or disinfectant wipes, thank you in advance.
Greenlee Pre-K
Please have these items the first day of school. Please write your child’s name on each item.
1 LARGE book bag (no rolling bags)
3 boxes CRAYOLA crayons, 24 count
2 large pink pearl erasers
1 plastic pencil box
2 box Kleenex
1 3-pack paper towels
2 Big Elmer’s washable glue sticks (purple)
1 3-pack Lysol or Clorox wipes
2 bottles of Germ-X
1 box of Ziploc bags
Extra set of clothes put in a Ziploc bag with child’s name on bag. Small pillow and small blanket. Please do not send full-size pillows and blankets.
Greenlee kindergarten
Please have these items the first day of school.
1 bookbag (no rolling bags)
1 zipper pencil pouch or box
4 boxes Crayola crayons
3 primary 5/8 guide line pencil tablets
2 large erasers
3 bottles Elmer’s school glue
2 large containers of Clorox/Lysol wipes
2 bottles of Germ-X
1 bottle of liquid hand soap
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 rolls paper towels
1 box of Ziploc bags
1 can of Lysol spray
Extra set of clothes. Please put child’s name on each item of clothing and supply items.
Greenlee first grade
Book bag…please put name on this
3 boxes of 24 No. 2 yellow wooden pencils
3 boxes of 24 crayons… please put name on these
3 disinfecting wipes
3 boxes of Kleenex
Glue sticks
3 Blue horse or Top flight 5/8-inch primary tablets
2 bottles Germ-X
1 can of Lysol disinfecting spray
2 pink erasers
3 boxes of baby wipes
1 box of quart Ziploc bags
1 zipper pouch to put crayons in… please put name on this
1 roll of paper towels
1 stretchable OVERSIZE book cover… please put name on this
Greenlee second grade
2 three prong folders
2 packs of loose-leaf paper
2 sticks of glue
4 24-count boxes of crayons
1 large pack or erasers
3 boxes of No. 2 wooden pencils (wooden, not plastic coated; Ticonderoga is best)
3 boxes of Kleenex
1 large bottle of hand sanitizer
1 containers of disinfectant wipes
1 can disinfectant spray
1 composition notebook
1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch
1 backpack
1 box of Ziploc bags (boys-gallon size; girls-quart size)
2 packs of 2 dry erase markers
1 jumbo book cover
1 pair of children’s scissors
Greenlee third grade
1 large 2” 3-ring binder
1 pack of 8-count pocket dividers
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 3-ring zipper pencil pouch
2 boxes of 24-count crayons
1 scissors
2 large glue sticks
2 boxes of tissue
1 pack antibacterial wipes (Clorox/Lysol)
1 can Lysol spray
3 4-packs of 24 count #2 pencils (Ticonderoga, Black Warrior, USA Gold)
3 composition notebooks
1 pack colored printer paper
3 packs of loose-leaf paper
4 pink erasers
1 pack pencil top erasers
1 roll of paper towels
2 small or 1 large liquid hand sanitizer
1 pack dry erase markers
4 yellow highlighters
Greenlee fourth grade
2 packs of loose-leaf paper
2 packs of glue sticks
3 packs of 24 count wooden pencils (Ticonderoga brand is best)
1 pack of colored pencils
2 small boxes of crayons
1 zippered pencil pouch
1 pack of colored printer paper
3 one-subject notebooks
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 packs of disinfectant wipes
1 can of disinfectant spray
2 yellow highlighters
2 dry erase markers
2 bottles of Germ-X
Greenlee Elementary fifth grade
1 zippered binder
1 zippered pouch
2 packs of 24 count pencils
2 packs of highlighters
1 pack of 24 count Crayola crayons
1 pack of Crayola markers
2 black Sharpie markers
4 plastic folders with pockets and holes to fit in binder
1 hand held pencil sharpener
1 pack pocket dividers
1 pack red pens
1 box baby wipes
1 bottle of Germ-X
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 packs of Lysol wipes
1 can of Lysol disinfectant spray
2 rolls of paper towels
1 box of Ziploc bags
Greenlee sixth grade
Homeroom (These supplies stay with your homeroom teacher):
2 boxes of Kleenex
2 boxes of Germ-X
1 container of Clorox wipes
1 roll of paper towels
4 packs of 24 count pencils
Reading / Science (These supplies will go to Mrs. Curtis):
1 1-inch 3-ring binder with pockets
1 zippered binder pencil pouch
1 package of tab dividers
2 yellow highlighters
1 12-count pack of colored pencils
2 glue sticks
1 pair of scissors
ELA / Social Studies (these supplies will go to Mrs. Mitchell):
1 1-inch 3-ring binder with pockets
1 package of 6 divider tabs
3 highlighters (yellow, pink, and green)
2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper
1 box of quart Ziploc bags
Math:
2 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper
3 pink pearl erasers
1 pack of graph paper
1 five-star 5 subject notebook, college ruled
1 4-function calculator (non-scientific)
Long Creek kindergarten
1 bookbag (write child’s name on it)
1 box of crayons, 24-pack
2 packs of wooden pencils
8 glue sticks
2 bottles of hand sanitizer
3 boxes of Kleenex tissues
1 roll of paper towels
1 package of copier paper
2 containers of Clorox disinfectant wipes
1 container of Lysol disinfectant spray
1 box of gallon bags
1 pack of large pink erasers (block)
1 package of 80count washable markers
4 plastic folders with pockets and prongs
2 primary tablets
Long Creek first grade
4 packs of wooden pencils (keep 1 pack for home use)
3 plastic folders with prongs and pockets
1 pair of scissors
2 boxes of 24-count Crayola crayons (keep 1 pack for home use)
3 packs of wide ruled 150 count loose-leaf paper (keep 1 pack for home use)
1 large book cover
1 plastic pencil box
2 small glue sticks
3 pkg. pencil eraser caps
1 bottle of hand soap
1 32 oz. or 3 10 oz. bottles of Germ-X
3 large boxes of Kleenex tissues
3 containers of disinfectant Lysol or Clorox wipes
10 sheet protectors
Long Creek second grade
2 packs of loose-leaf paper
3 12 oz. or 1 40 oz. bottle of Germ-X
2 containers of Clorox wipes
4 plastic two-pocket folders (black, blue, green, red, and yellow)
4 boxes of Kleenex
1 box of crayons
2 rolls of paper towels
1 large cloth book cover
1 small cloth book cover
2 glue sticks
1 pair of earbuds/headphones
10 packs of 10 pencils or 5 packs of 20 pencils (no mechanical pencils)
1 pencil pouch cloth (NO BOXES)
Please put child’s name on all school supplies.
Long Creek third grade
3 boxes of Kleenex
2 bottles of Germ X
2 cans of Lysol disinfectant spray
2 plastic 2-pocket folders (blue & green)
2 red and yellow 3-pronged folders
6 boxes of pencils (no mechanical pencils)
2 packs of pencil top erasers
2 containers of Clorox wipes
1 pack of white copier paper
3 large cloth book covers
1 pencil bag
1 pack of wide ruled loose-leaf notebook paper
2 packs of colorful index cards
1 pack of highlighters
1 pack of black permanent markers
10 one-subject tablets
Please put child’s name on all school supplies. Supplies are subject to change as more supplies may be needed.
Long Creek fourth grade
** indicates items to be turned in to the homeroom teacher
3 boxes of Kleenex**
2 12-oz. Germ X**
#2 pencils (year’s supply)
Erasers
1 student dictionary **
2 1-in. binders
Notebook paper (year’s supply)
1 box of crayons or colored pencils
All supplies should be clearly labeled with student’s name.
Long Creek Elementary fifth grade
*indicates items students should keep with them throughout the year
3 packs of pencils*
2 packs of erasers
2 bottles of Germ-X
2 1 in. binders*
1 pack of highlighters*
3 packs of loose-leaf paper*
2 boxes of Kleenex tissue
1 container of Clorox wipes
Long Creek sixth grade
1 1-inch binder
1 Composition notebook
2 packs Wooden pencils
Wide-ruled filler paper
College-ruled filler paper
3 bottles Germ-X
1 bottle hand soap
3 boxes Kleenex tissue
3 containers Clorox wipes
1 can Disinfectant spray
1 pack of construction paper
1 pack Colored card stock paper
3 rolls Paper towels
2 3-prong/pocket folders
1 1-subject notebook
2 Black expo markers
1 pencil sharpener
Presbyterian Day School kindergarten
Regular backpack-ONLY ZIP TYPE BAGS
Pencil/crayon box
2 large glue sticks
2 boxes of 16-count Crayola crayons
1 box of colored pencils for the classroom
Box of crayons for home
4 tablets with eight lines on a page
24-count or 2 12-packs of number 2 pencils, Ticonderoga brand. Please send this brand only.
4 large pink flat erasers
1 pack pencil top erasers
Crayola washable markers (classic colors)
1 disinfectant hand gel
Scissors
2 green plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps
2 yellow plastic folders with 2 pockets and clasps
4 containers of Clorox wipes
1 large or 2 small color/activity book
2 rolls of paper towels
1 pencil sharpener
1 pack of sheet protectors
1 box of gallon size and 1 box of quart size Ziploc bags
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
For children staying until 3:00: rest mat, small blanket, small pillow
NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.
Presbyterian Day School first grade
1 backpack…no messenger bags or duffel bags, please
3 solid-colored, plastic only, pocket folders
2 boxes of Crayola crayons, box of 24 count
1 large glue stick
1 pencil zipper bag
1 wooden ruler with inches and centimeters
2 wide ruled notebooks
2 primary tablets with 8 lines
1 Fiskar scissors
2 packages of pencil top erasers
1 81/2 x 11 in. dry erase board with 2 dry erase markers
2 boxes of Kleenex or Puffs brand tissue (Please send more if your child is prone to lots of colds or allergies.
1 large bottle Germ-X
2 rolls of paper towels
1 large box Clorox wipes
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.
Presbyterian Day School second grade
1 backpack
2 Crayola crayons, box of 24 count
2 glue sticks
1 package construction paper (loose, not tablet form)
1 Fiskar scissors
1 pump bottle antibacterial hand sanitizer
2 rolls paper towels
3 boxes of Clorox wipes
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 Spacemaker plastic pencil box
2 packages of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga wooden pencils (Please do not send plastic covered pencils.)
3 packages of pencil topper erasers
1 ruler with centimeters and inches (wooden, metal, or hard plastic)
1 green plastic pocket folder
1 yellow plastic pocket folder
1 orange plastic pocket folder
1 1 ½ in. loose-leaf binder
3 packages wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
NOTE: Please be certain all supplies are clearly labeled with your child’s name in permanent marker before bringing to school.
Presbyterian Day School third grade
1 NIV Bible
1 pkg. pencil cap erasers
1 box of Crayola crayons, 24 count
1 box of Crayola markers
1 box of color pencils
1 pair of scissors
Highlighters
2 Elmer’s glue sticks or rubber cement
1 ruler with inches, centimeters, millimeters
1 red pen
3 Mead 5 Star 2-pocket and prong folders – 1 red, 1 greed and 1 blue
1 composition notebook – bound not spiral – 100 sheet – 9.75 x 7.50 inches
1 package #2 black Ticonderoga pencils or mechanical pencils
1 package of wide-ruled paper
1 back pack
1 box of Kleenex tissue
1 box of Clorox wipes
1 roll of paper towels
1 box of Ziploc bags – girls bring Quart size and boys bring Gallon size
Children’s Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
Presbyterian Day School fourth grade
1 NIV Bible
3 highlighters (different colors)
1 box of Crayola markers
1 box of colored pencils
4 packages of wider-ruled notebook paper
1 package of #2 Dixon Ticonderoga pencils (Please do not bring plastic-covered or mechanical pencils.)
1 package of pencil top erasers
1 pencil box
2 red ink pens
1 pair of scissors
1 large bottle of Elmer’s glue
1 ruler with centimeters, millimeters, and inches
1 red ink pens
1 assignment notepad
1 Binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for Reading, Language, Math, Science, History, Spelling, and Bible
1 box of Kleenex
1 roll of paper towels
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
1 clorox wipes
Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches.
$20 Accelerated Reading Lab fee
Presbyterian Day School fifth grade
1 NIV Bible
1 box crayons
1 box Crayola markers
1 box colored pencils
2 highlighters (different colors)
1 2-pocket plastic folder (color of your choice)
1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)
1 pair of scissors
1 bottle of glue
1 binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for reading, language, math, science, history, spelling, Spanish and Bible
1 5-subject notebook for Science
1 package of #2 pencils (may use mechanical pencils and supply own lead refills)
1 box of Kleenex
1 rolls paper towels
1 bottle hand sanitizer
1 Clorox wipes
1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches
1 homework notebook/pad
1 red pen
Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
$20 Accelerated reading lab fee
Art: 1 pack of watercolor paper
Presbyterian Day School sixth grade
1 NIV Bible
1 box crayons
1 box Crayola markers
1 box colored pencils
1 large binder with loose-leaf paper and subject dividers for reading, language, math, science, history, spelling, and bible
1 supply box (large enough to hold markers, pencils, crayons, etc.)
1 pair of scissors
1 bottle of glue
1 homework notebook/pad
2 plastic folders for history and math
1 package of #2 pencils
1 protractor
1 compass
1 bottle hand sanitizer
1 clorox wipes
2 rolls paper towels
1 ruler marked in centimeters, millimeter, and inches
1 red pen
2 highlighters (different colors)
Tylenol if your child has frequent headaches
For Bible: folder with pockets
$20 Accelerated reading lab fe