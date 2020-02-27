Sample ballots and polling information for March 10

Williamsville polling place changed

The Williamsville voting precinct has been moved to Williamsville Baptist Church Gym located at 16995 Williamsville Road, Kosciusko. Contact The Attala County Circuit Clerk Office with any further questions or concerns.

Attala County pollworkers announced

SOUTH CENTRAL: Donna Snuggs, Earl Price, Jean Rigby, Lawrence Brantley, Crystal Wiley, Lula Simpson.

WILLIAMSVILLE: Tommie Burdine, Larry Burdine, Brenda McGee, Kay Maddox, Gloria Cotton.

NORTH EAST: Joyce Rayford, Bridget Eakins, Vira Wilkerson, Jacqueline Winters, Jessie Perteet, April Fletcher.

McCOOL: Wilbur Brunt, Bobby McKnight, Celeste Hogan Poole, Shelby Dotson, Carry Walker, Alice Steen Winters.

LIBERTY CHAPEL: Geraldine Dotson, Marilyn McMillon, Joyce Gooden, Darnichi Kimbrough, Vickie Garz.

BEREA: Thomas Burchfield, Clemma Ferrell, Pat Ferguson, Jeanette Davis.

NORTH WEST: R. J. Adams, Robert Autry, Sarah Nowell, Linda Canty, Wanda Bain.

NORTH CENTRAL: Frances Mitchell, Linda Parkerson, Bobby Taylor, Patricia D. Bain, Diane Dismuke.

CARMACK: Clayton McCrory, Carolyn McCrory, Patrick H. Tyler, Joan Evans, Maxine Cook.

POSSUMNECK: Marilyn E. Lindsay Boles, Betty M. Edwards, Frankie Farmer, Johnnie Pearl Erving, Sue Cade.

HESTERVILLE: Ina Rigby, Jimmy Rigby, Diane Thomas, Joann Pittman, Beth Cain.

SOUTH WEST: Joe W. Cain, Janice Cain, Minnie F. Perteet, Ruby Foster, Terri Diggs.

NEWPORT: Eloise Williams, kay Robertson, Sharon Davis, Loretha Windom.

SALLIS: David Newell, Lillie Newell, Diane Estes, Vicky Roby, Dorothy Lewis, Tanya Roby.

McADAMS: Josephine Riley, Doris Hutchison, Willie Brown, Annie Nelson, Rosie Patterson.

EAST: Philip Williams, Nell Steele, Bobbie Mitchell, Doris Phillips, Betty Speight.

PROVIDENCE: Ann Rone, Marie Tanner, Myra Dew, Travis Ingram, Dorothy Steed.

ZAMA: Joanne Sanders, Gerry Sanders, Sue Gilliland, Linda Mitchell, Mary Louise Berry.

THOMPSON: Sylvia C. Purvis, Carolyn Black, Lanie R. Purvis, Cindy Sisson.

ETHEL: Ophelia Mitchell, George Mitchell, Martha Winters, Lydia M. Fair, June McCain.