Sallis man charged with second-degree murder

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail reports that on Wednesday, July 29, deputies responded to a disturbance call to the Pollyana MicMillan resident on Attala Road 4127 in Sallis.

The altercation led to the arrest of John McMillan and Polyanna McMillan was transported by ambulance to Baptist-Attala and then to UMMC in Jackson where she succumbed to her injuries on July 30.

John McMillan, a 50-year-old white male, has been charged with second degree murder and is being held in the Leake County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Chief Investigator Mark Hill reported that an autopsy is being performed and the investigation is ongoing.