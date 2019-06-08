Runoffs ahead for August 27

There will be several runoff elections in Attala County August 27. No Democrats in the races for Sheriff, Chancery Clerk, Supervisor District 4, or Constable East were able to garner the 50% required.

Sheriff

Current Sheriff Tim Nail will face a runoff against Kosciusko Police Chief Herbert Dew after neither man received more than 50% of the vote in the Democratic primary. As of press time, Nail had 46% of the vote and Dew had 30%.

There is no Republican challenger for the run-off winner to face in November.

Other democrats running and drawing votes away from the front-runners were Tony Parks, Randy Blakely, and Lane Jenkins.

Chancery Clerk

Democrats Taylor Casey and Latosha Brown will have a runoff August 27. At press time, Casey had 38% of the vote and Brown had 26%.

Other candidate running to replace Chancery Clerk Gerry Taylor, who is retiring after 28 years in the post, were Scott Coleman, LeQuita Roby, and Charles “Tommy” Pender.

The runoff winner will Independent Billy J. “Joey” Halderman and Republican Donnie Cooper in November, neither of whom faced primary competition.

District 1 Supervisor

Current Board of Supervisors Chairman Bobby Lindsay won his primary race with 53% of the vote at press time, compared to fellow Democrat Stennis Thompson, who had 47%. He will now face Republican challenger Daniel Tubby in November.

District 2 Supervisor

Democrat Billy Joe Coffee (36%) will face either Terry Ray (26%) or James PeeWee Craig (25%) in a runoff after a second-place candidate is declared.

Supervisor District 3

Incumbent Democrat Steven Goss and Republican Mark Armstrong, neither of whom had primary challengers, will face off in November.

Supervisor District 4

Incumbent Supervisor Kary Ellington (34%) will face Willie Perteet (32%) in an August 27 runoff.

Gerald “Joe Joe” Jones was the only challenger to give Ellington a real challenge, as he pulled

Supervisor District 5

Incumbent Democrat Tim Pinkard easily defeated Democrat challenger Rodger Clark, a member of the Attala County School Board. Clark only received 17% of the vote to Pinkard’s 83%.

Justice Court Judge West

Incumbent Democrat Rosie Massey Sample fended off a challenge from fellow Democrat Mary Anderson Denny. Many thought Sample’s seat was in jeopardy in the final weeks of the campaign after her 33-year-old son, Terence, was arrested on murder charges in the death of a pregnant Goodman woman.

But it appears Sample’s community rallied around her, delivering 65% of the vote to her versus Denny’s 35%.

Constable East

Republican Brad Stanley will be challenged in November by the winner of the August 27 Democrat runoff between Scott Walters (42%) and Zelie Shaw (35%).

Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher, Coronor Sam Bell, County Attorney Doug Crosby, Tax Assessor/Collector Brenda Williams, Constable (West) Willie Roby, and Justice Court Judge (East) Bob Jordan were unchallenged in this year’s elections.