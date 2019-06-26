Resource fair held locally

By AMBER MORRIS,
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 8:56am

With a theme of “Let’s Unite Attala,” community leaders held a resource fair at the Attala County Coliseum last week to make citizens aware of what is available to them locally.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

James David Jenkins, Jr.

On Friday, June 21, 2019, James David “Jimmy” Jenkins, Jr., passed away at the age of 62 at his... READ MORE

Marian ‘Nannie’ Jenkins
Virginia Blackston Gregg
George Turner Graham
Wilma Helen Snipes
Roger B. Simpson