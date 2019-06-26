Resource fair held locally

Resource fair held locallyBy AMBER MORRIS,
Wed, 06/26/2019 - 8:56am
With a theme of “Let’s Unite Attala,” community leaders held a resource fair at the Attala County Coliseum last week to make citizens aware of what is available to them locally.
With a theme of “Let’s Unite Attala,” community leaders held a resource fair at the Attala County Coliseum last week to make citizens aware of what is available to them locally.
If there is one bothersome thing about recent editions of the Mississippi Legislature, it is... READ MORE
On Friday, June 21, 2019, James David “Jimmy” Jenkins, Jr., passed away at the age of 62 at his... READ MORE
There is no doubt that Central Holmes Christian School’s Wykece Johnson is a special player.... READ MORE
Robert and Missy Crowson of Kosciusko are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their... READ MORE