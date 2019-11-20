Renasant Bank Pledges $20,000 To Help Fund The Mississippi Museum of the American Indian

Renasant Bank has pledged $20,000 to help fund the Mississippi Museum of the American Indian. The proposed museum will be more than 12,000 square feet to be built on the southwest corner of the downtown square in Kosciusko. Naming rights of the retail space inside the museum will be part of the pledge made by Renasant Bank.

"We are so thankful for Renasant Bank and their support. The museum will provide an educational and historic look into the American Indian culture locally and throughout Mississippi. We look forward to providing students, locals and those traveling our area from all over the world the opportunity to explore and learn more about this fascinating history," said Darren Milner, executive director of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership.

"Renasant Bank has always been very community oriented and opportunities to be part of such an impactful project like this do not come around that often. The museum will have a huge economic impact on our community, and we look forward to being part of it and the great experience it will bring for so many people," said Justin Develin, market president of Renasant Bank-Kosciusko.

For more information on the museum, please visit www.msmuseumoftheamericanindian.org or call 662-289-2981.