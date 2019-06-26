PAID POLITICAL AD: Latosha Brown announces for Chancery Clerk post

Greetings citizens of Attala County. I am Latosha Rena Brown. I am seeking your support in my campaign to become Chancery Clerk of Attala County.

I am the oldest daughter of Willie Mae and the late Jacob Lee. My family and faith are very important to me and both play a major role in the way I conduct my life. My grandmother, Eleanor Brown, taught me by example that serving others gives us a deeper purpose in life.

As a lifelong native of Attala County, I am proud to have this opportunity to serve our community.

I am a 1994 graduate of McAdams High School. After high school, I received a bachelor’s of Arts in English from Mississippi University for Women, followed by a master’s of arts in School Counseling from the University of West Alabama. In 2017, I received the Educational Specialist in School Administration degree from the University of Mississippi.

I have served as an educator for 19 years. In that time, I have matured professionally, developing skills such as effective leadership, flexibility, active listening, and teamwork that have prepared me for this opportunity.

As your future Chancery Clerk, I can assure you that the core values of integrity, accountability, responsibility, trustworthiness, and dedication that I learned in Bunker Hill M. B. Church and growing up in our community will be at the forefront of my tenure in office if elected.

Remember on August 6, vote Latosha Rena Brown for Chancery Clerk of Attala County.