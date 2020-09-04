OWBGC offering pickup meals

The Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club (OWBGC) has started offering pick-up meals to area families who need it. The grab-n-go sacks consist of one breakfast, one lunch and one milk per person.

“We are serving approximately 550 per day with the grab-n-go meals. The service has been really successful,” said Randy Fuller of the OWBGC.

The items in the sacks come from a variety of sources. Local merchants, as well as the National Council of Negro Women, are donating food. “The school district was very generous and donated all of the non-perishable items it had when it stopped serving meals,” said Fuller.

OWBGC volunteers were busy loading the van with meals when the Star Herald arrived. “These meals are delivered to local apartment complexes who have let us know that there is a need,” commented Fuller.

The club parking lot was busy with cars lined up to pick up food. Patrons drove up to the sidewalk, where OWBGC volunteers asked how many each family needed. Then they handed the meals through the car window. Volunteers wore masks and gloves while accomplishing this task.

On Friday, if there are any leftovers from the week, they are added to the sacks.

“For example, today we were able to give everyone ice cream because we had a donation,” said Fuller.

However, there are rarely leftovers at the end of the week.

“We’ve been really busy,” remarked Fuller. “People start rolling in about 10:15, and we give them out until 12:30 or when we run out,” he said.

The grab-n-go meal service is available Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.