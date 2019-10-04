New head for Main Street

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 151 reads
Wed, 04/10/2019 - 11:08am

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced hiring of Courtney Blaine as Kosciusko Main Street Director.

Blaine, a native of Attala County, holds an Associate of Arts degree from Holmes Community College.

Her major responsibilities will include community planning, revitalization projects and online social media communications for both Main Street and the Kosciusko- Attala Partnership.

“We are so excited to have Courtney joining our team for Kosciusko. Her enthusiasm, ideas and experience will be a great fit for everything we are working to build for our community,” says Darren Milner, executive director KAP.  

Courtney is a member of Crestview Church in Kosciusko where she helps with the youth, enjoys photography, videography and design.

“I am looking forward to working with our local businesses, expanding traditional events and creating new opportunities for a buzz in Kosciusko and Attala County for those living and wanting to explore our area,” says Courtney Blaine, Kosciusko Main Street Director.

Obituaries

Wanda Marie Ferguson Ivey

Wanda Marie Ferguson Ivey, 87, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Alive Hospice in... READ MORE

Tommy Clarence Mallett, Sr.
Lauree Burns Reeves
Bonnie Sue Craig
Gerald Miller
Tracy Neal Taylor

Lifestyles

Regina Lewis to wed James Greer

Alonzo and Mattie T. Lewis are announcing the upcoming wedding of their daughter Regina Shanta... READ MORE

Church calendar 041119
Community calendar 040419
Dirty hands and patience required
Remembering my first prom
Church calendar 040419

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease