New head for Main Street

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership has announced hiring of Courtney Blaine as Kosciusko Main Street Director.

Blaine, a native of Attala County, holds an Associate of Arts degree from Holmes Community College.

Her major responsibilities will include community planning, revitalization projects and online social media communications for both Main Street and the Kosciusko- Attala Partnership.

“We are so excited to have Courtney joining our team for Kosciusko. Her enthusiasm, ideas and experience will be a great fit for everything we are working to build for our community,” says Darren Milner, executive director KAP.

Courtney is a member of Crestview Church in Kosciusko where she helps with the youth, enjoys photography, videography and design.

“I am looking forward to working with our local businesses, expanding traditional events and creating new opportunities for a buzz in Kosciusko and Attala County for those living and wanting to explore our area,” says Courtney Blaine, Kosciusko Main Street Director.