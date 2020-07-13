Masks required at DMV offices

Mon, 07/13/2020 - 4:28pm

Effective Monday, July 13, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety is now requiring customers to wear masks while visiting all Driver License Offices. In order to help the offices run safely and more efficiently, customers are also being asked to follow proper social distancing protocols while waiting to be served.

“We have to be diligent in our efforts to limit transmission of the virus,” said DPS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We also feel it is imperative to require a face mask be worn by all patrons and personnel inside driver license offices to accomplish that goal.”

Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names.

• Monday A-E

• Tuesday F-L

• Wednesday Firearm Permits, Security Guard

Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates

• Thursday M-S

• Friday T-Z

In order to limit exposure, customers can take advantage of online services by visiting www.dps.ms.gov and the Driver Service Bureau link.

