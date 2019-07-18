Mary Denny wants to serve as Justice Court Judge - West (Paid Political Ad)

To the VOTERS of Attala County I am asking for your support and vote in the August 6, 2019 election as Justice Court Judge, West District of Attala County.

My great-great grandfather settled in Attala County in the early 1800’s and I am one of the fifth generations’ of the Brett and Duncan families. My roots are in this county and I am proud that my family chose to return to this area after 12 years absence. Being a resident of Attala County for more than 58 years the citizens of Attala County are important to me as neighbors, friends co-workers, and family.

My parents the late Hubert Anderson and Thelma Brett Anderson, also grandparents the late John Homer Brett and Mary Etta Duncan Brett taught my generation the values of being accountable and responsible for being citizens of good standing, be truthful, show kindness to all and being respectful to others as to myself.

I am a 1964 graduate of Kosciusko High School and a 2012 graduate of Mississippi State University attaining a Degree in Criminology and minor in Sociology. The later was to extend my knowledge from having served as Attala County Justice Court Clerk for 11 years. I am a capable, competent, dedicated person with the determination to be a good judge of the cases set before me.

I am a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kosciusko and a volunteer with Helping Hands Ministries and other benefit groups.

On August 6, 2019 “Election Day” mark your ballot for Mary Anderson Denny as Justice Court Judge, West District, Attala County.

Thank you.